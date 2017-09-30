JUST IN
Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd.

BSE: 531115 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE198D01018
BSE 14:51 | 02 May Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.48
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.50
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 0.55
52-Week low 0.48
P/E 1.02
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.48
Sell Qty 899.00
About Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd.

Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd

Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the resale of paints and adhesives that are used in fast moving consumer goods on days in India. The company was formerly known as Jyoti Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. and changed its name to Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. in July 2011. Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More

Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.47
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.02
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 11.34 11.34 -
> More on Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd Financials Results

Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bronze Trading 1.28 0.00 0.64
High Street Fila 9.88 0.00 0.64
Sang Froid Labs 1.08 2.86 0.55
Synergy Cosmetic 0.48 -4.00 0.54
Beeyu Overseas 0.37 2.78 0.52
Modella Woollens 5.09 4.95 0.46
Blue Pearl 15.38 4.98 0.40
> More on Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd Peer Group

Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 93.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.36
> More on Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -60.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.48
0.48
Week Low/High 0.00
0.48
Month Low/High 0.00
0.48
YEAR Low/High 0.48
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.13
16.00

