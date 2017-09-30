Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd

Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the resale of paints and adhesives that are used in fast moving consumer goods on days in India. The company was formerly known as Jyoti Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. and changed its name to Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. in July 2011. Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More