Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd.
|BSE: 531115
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE198D01018
|
BSE
14:51 | 02 May
|
Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.48
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.50
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|0.55
|52-Week low
|0.48
|P/E
|1.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.48
|Sell Qty
|899.00
|OPEN
|0.48
|CLOSE
|0.50
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|0.55
|52-Week low
|0.48
|P/E
|1.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.48
|Sell Qty
|899.00
About Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd.
Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd
Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the resale of paints and adhesives that are used in fast moving consumer goods on days in India. The company was formerly known as Jyoti Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. and changed its name to Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. in July 2011. Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd. is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More
Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd - Financial Results
Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd - Peer Group
Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-60.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Synergy Cosmetics (Exim) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.48
|
|0.48
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.48
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.48
|YEAR Low/High
|0.48
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.13
|
|16.00
