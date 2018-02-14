JUST IN
Synthiko Foils Ltd.

BSE: 513307 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE363L01029
BSE LIVE 11:56 | 06 Mar 41.25 0.80
(1.98%)
OPEN

41.40

 HIGH

41.40

 LOW

41.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Synthiko Foils Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Synthiko Foils Ltd.

Synthiko Foils Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984. The company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of aluminum foils. The company manufactures aluminium foils for the pharmaceutical, diary, and confectionery industries. Its manufacturing activities include laminating, coating, slitting, and printing. The company serves Indian and multinational companies, as well as exports its products to ...> More

Synthiko Foils Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.92
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.48
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Synthiko Foils Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.35 4.26 25.59
Other Income 0.04 0.02 100
Total Income 5.39 4.28 25.93
Total Expenses 5.03 3.9 28.97
Operating Profit 0.36 0.38 -5.26
Net Profit 0.14 0.12 16.67
Equity Capital 0.87 0.87 -
> More on Synthiko Foils Ltd Financials Results

Synthiko Foils Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sturdy Inds 0.95 0.00 14.37
Sudal Inds. 12.00 -3.54 8.84
Gujarat Foils 10.50 4.90 8.61
Synthiko Foils 41.25 1.98 7.18
Galada Power 8.75 4.42 6.55
N D Metal Inds. 26.35 0.00 6.53
Centron Indl 0.55 -3.51 5.48
> More on Synthiko Foils Ltd Peer Group

Synthiko Foils Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 49.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.33
> More on Synthiko Foils Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Synthiko Foils Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.98% NA 0.51% -0.31%
1 Month 40.07% NA -1.12% -0.28%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.56%
6 Month 44.48% NA 5.47% 4.94%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.79%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.06%

Synthiko Foils Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 41.25
41.40
Week Low/High 40.45
41.00
Month Low/High 29.40
41.00
YEAR Low/High 16.80
51.00
All TIME Low/High 3.81
51.00

