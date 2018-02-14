Synthiko Foils Ltd.
About Synthiko Foils Ltd.
Synthiko Foils Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984. The company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of aluminum foils. The company manufactures aluminium foils for the pharmaceutical, diary, and confectionery industries. Its manufacturing activities include laminating, coating, slitting, and printing. The company serves Indian and multinational companies, as well as exports its products to ...> More
Synthiko Foils Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.92
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.48
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.24
Synthiko Foils Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.35
|4.26
|25.59
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|100
|Total Income
|5.39
|4.28
|25.93
|Total Expenses
|5.03
|3.9
|28.97
|Operating Profit
|0.36
|0.38
|-5.26
|Net Profit
|0.14
|0.12
|16.67
|Equity Capital
|0.87
|0.87
|-
Synthiko Foils Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sturdy Inds
|0.95
|0.00
|14.37
|Sudal Inds.
|12.00
|-3.54
|8.84
|Gujarat Foils
|10.50
|4.90
|8.61
|Synthiko Foils
|41.25
|1.98
|7.18
|Galada Power
|8.75
|4.42
|6.55
|N D Metal Inds.
|26.35
|0.00
|6.53
|Centron Indl
|0.55
|-3.51
|5.48
Synthiko Foils Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Synthiko Foils Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.98%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.31%
|1 Month
|40.07%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.28%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.56%
|6 Month
|44.48%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.94%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.79%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.06%
Synthiko Foils Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|41.25
|41.40
|Week Low/High
|40.45
|41.00
|Month Low/High
|29.40
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.80
|51.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.81
|51.00
