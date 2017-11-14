JUST IN
Syschem (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531173 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE121D01036
BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar 12.68 -0.31
(-2.39%)
OPEN

13.48

 HIGH

13.48

 LOW

12.51
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Syschem (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Syschem (India) Ltd.

Syschem (India) Ltd

Syschem (India) Limited formerly known as Anil Pesticides Limited incorporated on 1993 and promoted by Anil Nibber, Atul Nibber and Ajay Kumar Singla. The main objects was to carry on the business as manufacturere, processors, exporters, buyers, sellers and dealers of all kinds of chemicals, pesticides, weedicides, fungicides, fertilizers, medicines and basic drugs or chemicals and compounds formu...> More

Syschem (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 66.74
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Syschem (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.91 0.12 12325
Other Income 0.31 -
Total Income 15.22 0.12 12583.33
Total Expenses 14.42 0.72 1902.78
Operating Profit 0.8 -0.6 233.33
Net Profit 0.16 -1.14 114.04
Equity Capital 16.21 15.91 -
Syschem (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Super Crop Safe 24.05 -2.43 94.40
Kilpest India 138.30 -0.32 88.65
Phyto Chem (I) 61.85 1.56 26.60
Syschem (India) 12.68 -2.39 20.55
Sikko Industries 9.00 -10.00 5.04
Syschem (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 23.54
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 57.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.95
Syschem (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.14% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.25% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.42% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 24.80% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 26.80% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 80.88% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Syschem (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.51
13.48
Week Low/High 12.17
14.00
Month Low/High 12.17
14.00
YEAR Low/High 8.72
16.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
81.00

