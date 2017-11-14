Syschem (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531173
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE121D01036
|BSE 15:45 | 12 Mar
|12.68
|
-0.31
(-2.39%)
|
OPEN
13.48
|
HIGH
13.48
|
LOW
12.51
About Syschem (India) Ltd.
Syschem (India) Limited formerly known as Anil Pesticides Limited incorporated on 1993 and promoted by Anil Nibber, Atul Nibber and Ajay Kumar Singla. The main objects was to carry on the business as manufacturere, processors, exporters, buyers, sellers and dealers of all kinds of chemicals, pesticides, weedicides, fungicides, fertilizers, medicines and basic drugs or chemicals and compounds formu...> More
Syschem (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|21
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.19
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|66.74
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.61
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.51
Syschem (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.91
|0.12
|12325
|Other Income
|0.31
|-
|Total Income
|15.22
|0.12
|12583.33
|Total Expenses
|14.42
|0.72
|1902.78
|Operating Profit
|0.8
|-0.6
|233.33
|Net Profit
|0.16
|-1.14
|114.04
|Equity Capital
|16.21
|15.91
|-
Syschem (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Super Crop Safe
|24.05
|-2.43
|94.40
|Kilpest India
|138.30
|-0.32
|88.65
|Phyto Chem (I)
|61.85
|1.56
|26.60
|Syschem (India)
|12.68
|-2.39
|20.55
|Sikko Industries
|9.00
|-10.00
|5.04
Syschem (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Syschem (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.14%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.25%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.42%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|24.80%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|26.80%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|80.88%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Syschem (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.51
|
|13.48
|Week Low/High
|12.17
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|12.17
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.72
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|81.00
