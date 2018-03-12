You are here » Home
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.
|BSE: 526506
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE356B01016
|
BSE
13:38 | 12 Mar
|
25.40
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
25.40
|
HIGH
25.40
|
LOW
25.40
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|25.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|25.40
|VOLUME
|82
|52-Week high
|25.40
|52-Week low
|10.66
|P/E
|20.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|25.40
|Buy Qty
|16818.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|20.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|25.40
|CLOSE
|25.40
|VOLUME
|82
|52-Week high
|25.40
|52-Week low
|10.66
|P/E
|20.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|25.40
|Buy Qty
|16818.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|20.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33.32
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd
Systematix Corporate Services was incorporated in Aug.'85 under the name Systematix Consultancy Services. It became public and its name was changed to the present one in 1993. It was promoted by A K Sethiya & Uttam Chand Nahar.
It is engaged in project consultancy, arranging financial assistance for clients from state-level financial institutions and all-India financial institutions. The compan...> More
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Systematix Corporate Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.14
|8.89
|70.3
|Other Income
|2.42
|1.28
|89.06
|Total Income
|17.56
|10.17
|72.66
|Total Expenses
|10.31
|6.46
|59.6
|Operating Profit
|7.24
|3.71
|95.15
|Net Profit
|3.52
|-0.04
|8900
|Equity Capital
|12.98
|13.05
| -
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd - Peer Group
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|41.11%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|95.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|25.40
|
|25.40
|Week Low/High
|25.40
|
|25.00
|Month Low/High
|25.40
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.66
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.71
|
|314.00
