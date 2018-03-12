JUST IN
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.

BSE: 526506 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE356B01016
BSE 13:38 | 12 Mar 25.40 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

25.40

 HIGH

25.40

 LOW

25.40
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Systematix Corporate Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Systematix Corporate Services Ltd.

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd

Systematix Corporate Services was incorporated in Aug.'85 under the name Systematix Consultancy Services. It became public and its name was changed to the present one in 1993. It was promoted by A K Sethiya & Uttam Chand Nahar. It is engaged in project consultancy, arranging financial assistance for clients from state-level financial institutions and all-India financial institutions.

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   33
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.32
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.96
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.14 8.89 70.3
Other Income 2.42 1.28 89.06
Total Income 17.56 10.17 72.66
Total Expenses 10.31 6.46 59.6
Operating Profit 7.24 3.71 95.15
Net Profit 3.52 -0.04 8900
Equity Capital 12.98 13.05 -
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asit C Mehta Fin 70.00 -3.58 34.65
Pyxis Finvest 30.00 0.00 34.50
TCI Finance 26.15 -0.19 33.66
Systematix Corp. 25.40 0.00 33.32
Mudit Finlease 64.30 -4.81 32.73
Sangam Advisors 32.00 0.95 32.03
Regency Trust 3.15 1.94 31.50
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.39
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 8.18
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 8.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 36.62
Systematix Corporate Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 41.11% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 95.38% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.40
25.40
Week Low/High 25.40
25.00
Month Low/High 25.40
25.00
YEAR Low/High 10.66
25.00
All TIME Low/High 0.71
314.00

