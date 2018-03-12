Systematix Corporate Services Ltd

Systematix Corporate Services was incorporated in Aug.'85 under the name Systematix Consultancy Services. It became public and its name was changed to the present one in 1993. It was promoted by A K Sethiya & Uttam Chand Nahar. It is engaged in project consultancy, arranging financial assistance for clients from state-level financial institutions and all-India financial institutions. The compan...> More