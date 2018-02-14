T & I Global Ltd.
|BSE: 522294
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE811B01010
|BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar
|72.00
|
-2.25
(-3.03%)
|
OPEN
76.65
|
HIGH
76.65
|
LOW
71.90
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|T & I Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|76.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|74.25
|VOLUME
|4036
|52-Week high
|102.90
|52-Week low
|39.20
|P/E
|8.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|8.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About T & I Global Ltd.
T & I Global Ltd., a T & I Group company was incorporated as a private limited company in Jan. 1991. Later it was converted into a public limited company in Aug. 1994 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained in Sep. 8, 1994. The company manufactures and exports tea processing machinery since its incorporation. Machinery Exports are made to tea growing countries including Bangladesh, Sri...> More
T & I Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|37
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.29
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.67
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|49.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.44
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complain For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
-
-
-
Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Half Year Ended 30.09.2017
-
T & I Global Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.66
|58.64
|-71.59
|Other Income
|3.56
|1.38
|157.97
|Total Income
|20.22
|60.02
|-66.31
|Total Expenses
|17.18
|55.45
|-69.02
|Operating Profit
|3.04
|4.56
|-33.33
|Net Profit
|2.02
|3.61
|-44.04
|Equity Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|-
T & I Global Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Maximaa Systems
|8.19
|3.93
|41.44
|KGN Industries
|1.86
|0.00
|41.39
|Vitan Agro
|4.70
|0.00
|39.25
|T & I Global
|72.00
|-3.03
|36.50
|Dhoot Indl.Fin
|63.20
|-0.63
|36.02
|Jash Dealmark
|69.10
|-4.62
|34.48
|JMD Ventures
|21.95
|1.86
|31.67
T & I Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
T & I Global Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.57%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-24.41%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|17.17%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|30.20%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|6.67%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|408.83%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
T & I Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|71.90
|
|76.65
|Week Low/High
|71.90
|
|83.00
|Month Low/High
|70.25
|
|98.00
|YEAR Low/High
|39.20
|
|103.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.87
|
|103.00
Quick Links for T & I Global:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices