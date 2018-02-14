JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » T & I Global Ltd

T & I Global Ltd.

BSE: 522294 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE811B01010
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 72.00 -2.25
(-3.03%)
OPEN

76.65

 HIGH

76.65

 LOW

71.90
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan T & I Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 76.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 74.25
VOLUME 4036
52-Week high 102.90
52-Week low 39.20
P/E 8.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 37
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 76.65
CLOSE 74.25
VOLUME 4036
52-Week high 102.90
52-Week low 39.20
P/E 8.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 37
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About T & I Global Ltd.

T & I Global Ltd

T & I Global Ltd., a T & I Group company was incorporated as a private limited company in Jan. 1991. Later it was converted into a public limited company in Aug. 1994 and fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained in Sep. 8, 1994. The company manufactures and exports tea processing machinery since its incorporation. Machinery Exports are made to tea growing countries including Bangladesh, Sri...> More

T & I Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   37
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.29
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.67
Book Value / Share () [*S] 49.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

T & I Global Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.66 58.64 -71.59
Other Income 3.56 1.38 157.97
Total Income 20.22 60.02 -66.31
Total Expenses 17.18 55.45 -69.02
Operating Profit 3.04 4.56 -33.33
Net Profit 2.02 3.61 -44.04
Equity Capital 5.07 5.07 -
> More on T & I Global Ltd Financials Results

T & I Global Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Maximaa Systems 8.19 3.93 41.44
KGN Industries 1.86 0.00 41.39
Vitan Agro 4.70 0.00 39.25
T & I Global 72.00 -3.03 36.50
Dhoot Indl.Fin 63.20 -0.63 36.02
Jash Dealmark 69.10 -4.62 34.48
JMD Ventures 21.95 1.86 31.67
> More on T & I Global Ltd Peer Group

T & I Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.39
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.94
> More on T & I Global Ltd Share Holding Pattern

T & I Global Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.57% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -24.41% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 17.17% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 30.20% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 6.67% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 408.83% NA 17.24% 19.02%

T & I Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 71.90
76.65
Week Low/High 71.90
83.00
Month Low/High 70.25
98.00
YEAR Low/High 39.20
103.00
All TIME Low/High 1.87
103.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for T & I Global: