Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd

Promoted by T R Dhinakaran of the Jayavilas group, Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills (TJBM) was incorporated in Nov.'89 as a public limited company. Its immediate objective was to set up a 100% export-oriented cotton spinning unit with an installed capacity of 24,192 spindles to manufacture combed yarn of medium and coarse counts. The factory is located in the Malayankulam, Tamilnadu, about 90 km from T...> More