You are here » Home
» Company
» Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 521038
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE868H01017
|
BSE
11:38 | 12 Mar
|
4.45
|
-0.21
(-4.51%)
|
OPEN
4.45
|
HIGH
4.45
|
LOW
4.45
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.66
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|6.47
|52-Week low
|3.80
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|4.45
|Buy Qty
|1400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|4.45
|CLOSE
|4.66
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|6.47
|52-Week low
|3.80
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|4.45
|Buy Qty
|1400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17.70
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd.
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd
Promoted by T R Dhinakaran of the Jayavilas group, Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills (TJBM) was incorporated in Nov.'89 as a public limited company. Its immediate objective was to set up a 100% export-oriented cotton spinning unit with an installed capacity of 24,192 spindles to manufacture combed yarn of medium and coarse counts. The factory is located in the Malayankulam, Tamilnadu, about 90 km from T...> More
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.08
|22.89
|9.57
|Other Income
|0.1
|0.07
|42.86
|Total Income
|25.18
|22.95
|9.72
|Total Expenses
|24.94
|21.76
|14.61
|Operating Profit
|0.24
|1.19
|-79.83
|Net Profit
|-2.26
|-1.35
|-67.41
|Equity Capital
|39.78
|39.78
| -
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.18%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.28%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.63%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|6.46%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-2.41%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.45
|
|4.45
|Week Low/High
|4.45
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.35
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.80
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.10
|
|48.00
Quick Links for Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills: