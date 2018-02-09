JUST IN
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd.

BSE: 521038 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE868H01017
BSE 11:38 | 12 Mar 4.45 -0.21
(-4.51%)
OPEN

4.45

 HIGH

4.45

 LOW

4.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd.

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd

Promoted by T R Dhinakaran of the Jayavilas group, Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills (TJBM) was incorporated in Nov.'89 as a public limited company. Its immediate objective was to set up a 100% export-oriented cotton spinning unit with an installed capacity of 24,192 spindles to manufacture combed yarn of medium and coarse counts. The factory is located in the Malayankulam, Tamilnadu, about 90 km from T...> More

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] -21.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.08 22.89 9.57
Other Income 0.1 0.07 42.86
Total Income 25.18 22.95 9.72
Total Expenses 24.94 21.76 14.61
Operating Profit 0.24 1.19 -79.83
Net Profit -2.26 -1.35 -67.41
Equity Capital 39.78 39.78 -
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shekhawati Poly. 0.54 0.00 18.61
Dhanalaxmi Roto 47.50 -5.00 18.53
Sportking India 50.25 4.91 17.89
T N Jai Bharath 4.45 -4.51 17.70
Rajvir Inds. 43.55 -9.27 17.38
Super Fine Knit. 14.00 -1.06 17.35
Sybly Inds. 4.24 0.47 17.27
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 79.87
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 16.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.79
Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.18% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.28% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.63% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 6.46% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -2.41% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.45
4.45
Week Low/High 4.45
5.00
Month Low/High 4.35
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.80
6.00
All TIME Low/High 2.10
48.00

