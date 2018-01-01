You are here » Home
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd.
|BSE: 531426
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TNPL
|ISIN Code: INE107A01015
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
362.50
|
8.90
(2.52%)
|
OPEN
358.80
|
HIGH
365.00
|
LOW
355.80
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
364.50
|
11.40
(3.23%)
|
OPEN
352.00
|
HIGH
365.45
|
LOW
351.00
About Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd is the largest bagasse, an agricultural residue, based paper unit in India. The company is in the business of manufacturing and marketing of newsprint and printing & writing papers. The products are being marketed throughout the country and also being exported to 30 countries around the world. Their manufacturing facility is located at Kagithapuram in Karur Dist...> More
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|941.49
|712.28
|32.18
|Other Income
|8.11
|9.98
|-18.74
|Total Income
|949.6
|722.26
|31.48
|Total Expenses
|796.19
|522.97
|52.24
|Operating Profit
|153.41
|199.29
|-23.02
|Net Profit
|27.1
|61.06
|-55.62
|Equity Capital
|69.21
|69.21
| -
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd - Peer Group
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.40%
|1.01%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.86%
|-13.45%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.82%
|-5.28%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|2.72%
|3.70%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|14.12%
|14.23%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|173.28%
|179.42%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|355.80
|
|365.00
|Week Low/High
|337.20
|
|365.00
|Month Low/High
|337.20
|
|429.00
|YEAR Low/High
|289.15
|
|499.00
|All TIME Low/High
|11.05
|
|499.00
Quick Links for Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers: