JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd.

BSE: 531426 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TNPL ISIN Code: INE107A01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 362.50 8.90
(2.52%)
OPEN

358.80

 HIGH

365.00

 LOW

355.80
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 364.50 11.40
(3.23%)
OPEN

352.00

 HIGH

365.45

 LOW

351.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 358.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 353.60
VOLUME 6835
52-Week high 499.00
52-Week low 289.15
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,509
Buy Price 363.10
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 358.80
CLOSE 353.60
VOLUME 6835
52-Week high 499.00
52-Week low 289.15
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,509
Buy Price 363.10
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd is the largest bagasse, an agricultural residue, based paper unit in India. The company is in the business of manufacturing and marketing of newsprint and printing & writing papers. The products are being marketed throughout the country and also being exported to 30 countries around the world. Their manufacturing facility is located at Kagithapuram in Karur Dist...> More

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,509
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   75.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.12
Book Value / Share () [*S] 222.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 941.49 712.28 32.18
Other Income 8.11 9.98 -18.74
Total Income 949.6 722.26 31.48
Total Expenses 796.19 522.97 52.24
Operating Profit 153.41 199.29 -23.02
Net Profit 27.1 61.06 -55.62
Equity Capital 69.21 69.21 -
> More on Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd Financials Results

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kushal 164.10 1.52 3893.27
T N Newsprint 362.50 2.52 2508.86
JK Paper 139.25 2.16 2443.84
Ballarpur Inds. 12.89 -2.64 1667.26
West Coast Paper 234.65 -1.94 1549.86
> More on Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd Peer Group

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.32
Banks/FIs 0.64
FIIs 8.34
Insurance 13.54
Mutual Funds 15.52
Indian Public 14.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.50
> More on Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.40% 1.01% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.86% -13.45% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.82% -5.28% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 2.72% 3.70% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 14.12% 14.23% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 173.28% 179.42% 17.24% 19.01%

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 355.80
365.00
Week Low/High 337.20
365.00
Month Low/High 337.20
429.00
YEAR Low/High 289.15
499.00
All TIME Low/High 11.05
499.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers: