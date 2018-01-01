You are here » Home
» Company
» Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd
Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd.
|BSE: 500777
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: TNPETRO
|ISIN Code: INE148A01019
|
BSE
LIVE
14:10 | 12 Mar
|
50.00
|
-1.70
(-3.29%)
|
OPEN
52.00
|
HIGH
52.00
|
LOW
49.15
|
NSE
LIVE
13:54 | 12 Mar
|
49.30
|
-2.00
(-3.90%)
|
OPEN
52.25
|
HIGH
52.30
|
LOW
49.10
|OPEN
|52.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.70
|VOLUME
|33902
|52-Week high
|84.00
|52-Week low
|28.75
|P/E
|19.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|450
|Buy Price
|50.00
|Buy Qty
|199.00
|Sell Price
|50.25
|Sell Qty
|327.00
|OPEN
|52.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.30
|VOLUME
|89157
|52-Week high
|83.90
|52-Week low
|28.85
|P/E
|19.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|450
|Buy Price
|49.30
|Buy Qty
|48.00
|Sell Price
|49.45
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|52.00
|CLOSE
|51.70
|VOLUME
|33902
|52-Week high
|84.00
|52-Week low
|28.75
|P/E
|19.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|450
|Buy Price
|50.00
|Buy Qty
|199.00
|Sell Price
|50.25
|Sell Qty
|327.00
|OPEN
|52.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.30
|VOLUME
|89157
|52-Week high
|83.90
|52-Week low
|28.85
|P/E
|19.61
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|449.85
|Buy Price
|49.30
|Buy Qty
|48.00
|Sell Price
|49.45
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd.
Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of petrochemicals and chemical intermediates in India. Its products include linear alky benzene, epichlorohydrin, caustic soda, ammonium chloride, hydrochloric acid, compressed hydrogen, and sodium hypochlorite. The company's product is used for manufacturing detergents and cleaning products, epoxy resins, and textiles.
Th...> More
Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|292.39
|209.14
|39.81
|Other Income
|6.82
|0.23
|2865.22
|Total Income
|299.21
|209.37
|42.91
|Total Expenses
|270.19
|193.87
|39.37
|Operating Profit
|29.02
|15.5
|87.23
|Net Profit
|14.81
|9.34
|58.57
|Equity Capital
|89.97
|89.97
| -
Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd - Peer Group
Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.74%
|-16.93%
|-0.02%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-21.88%
|-21.93%
|-1.63%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-33.02%
|-34.70%
|1.54%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-25.98%
|-27.71%
|4.92%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|73.31%
|65.44%
|16.56%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|260.75%
|259.85%
|16.63%
|18.30%
Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|49.15
|
|52.00
|Week Low/High
|49.15
|
|59.00
|Month Low/High
|49.15
|
|70.00
|YEAR Low/High
|28.75
|
|84.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.00
|
|160.00
Quick Links for Tamil Nadu Petro Products: