Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd.

BSE: 500777 Sector: Consumer
NSE: TNPETRO ISIN Code: INE148A01019
BSE LIVE 14:10 | 12 Mar 50.00 -1.70
(-3.29%)
OPEN

52.00

 HIGH

52.00

 LOW

49.15
NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 49.30 -2.00
(-3.90%)
OPEN

52.25

 HIGH

52.30

 LOW

49.10
About Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd.

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of petrochemicals and chemical intermediates in India. Its products include linear alky benzene, epichlorohydrin, caustic soda, ammonium chloride, hydrochloric acid, compressed hydrogen, and sodium hypochlorite. The company's product is used for manufacturing detergents and cleaning products, epoxy resins, and textiles. Th...> More

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   450
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.61
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Aug 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 34.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 292.39 209.14 39.81
Other Income 6.82 0.23 2865.22
Total Income 299.21 209.37 42.91
Total Expenses 270.19 193.87 39.37
Operating Profit 29.02 15.5 87.23
Net Profit 14.81 9.34 58.57
Equity Capital 89.97 89.97 -
> More on Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd Financials Results

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vadilal Inds. 970.20 3.13 697.57
ADF Foods 223.80 0.83 474.46
Esteem Bio Org. 19.05 -1.04 473.58
T N Petro Prod. 50.00 -3.29 449.85
Eco Friendly 17.95 -1.91 444.62
Amrit Corp 1258.00 3.69 403.82
Hind.Foods 289.50 0.68 376.06
> More on Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd Peer Group

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.54
Banks/FIs 0.20
FIIs 1.58
Insurance 4.82
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 36.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.27
> More on Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.74% -16.93% -0.02% -0.95%
1 Month -21.88% -21.93% -1.63% -0.92%
3 Month -33.02% -34.70% 1.54% 0.91%
6 Month -25.98% -27.71% 4.92% 4.27%
1 Year 73.31% 65.44% 16.56% 16.04%
3 Year 260.75% 259.85% 16.63% 18.30%

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 49.15
52.00
Week Low/High 49.15
59.00
Month Low/High 49.15
70.00
YEAR Low/High 28.75
84.00
All TIME Low/High 7.00
160.00

