Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd.
|BSE: 513540
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE176E01012
|
BSE
LIVE
14:24 | 12 Mar
|
33.45
|
-1.75
(-4.97%)
|
OPEN
34.75
|
HIGH
34.75
|
LOW
33.45
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd.
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd
Incorporated on July 13, 1979 as a private limited company, Tamilnadu Steel Tubes became a deemed public limited company on 1 Apr.'82 and was converted into a public limited company on 15 Oct.'86. The company was promoted under the leadership of Rakesh Goyal as its Managing Director to manufacture and deal in pipes and tubes such as electric resistance welded black pipes, galvanised pipes, precisi...> More
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|20.96
|20.52
|2.14
|Other Income
|0.01
|
|-
|Total Income
|20.97
|20.52
|2.19
|Total Expenses
|20.62
|19.09
|8.01
|Operating Profit
|0.35
|1.43
|-75.52
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.88
|-92.05
|Equity Capital
|5.12
|5.12
| -
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd - Peer Group
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|-9.72%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.25%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.97%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.82%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.09%
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.45
|
|34.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|34.75
|Month Low/High
|33.45
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.20
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|58.00
