Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd.

BSE: 513540 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE176E01012
BSE LIVE 14:24 | 12 Mar 33.45 -1.75
(-4.97%)
OPEN

34.75

 HIGH

34.75

 LOW

33.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd.

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd

Incorporated on July 13, 1979 as a private limited company, Tamilnadu Steel Tubes became a deemed public limited company on 1 Apr.'82 and was converted into a public limited company on 15 Oct.'86. The company was promoted under the leadership of Rakesh Goyal as its Managing Director to manufacture and deal in pipes and tubes such as electric resistance welded black pipes, galvanised pipes, precisi...

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.82
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.38
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 20.96 20.52 2.14
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 20.97 20.52 2.19
Total Expenses 20.62 19.09 8.01
Operating Profit 0.35 1.43 -75.52
Net Profit 0.07 0.88 -92.05
Equity Capital 5.12 5.12 -
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mukesh Steels 27.10 -4.91 17.80
Ankit Met.Power 1.26 -4.55 17.78
Ashirwad Steels 13.80 -4.83 17.25
T N Steel Tubes 33.45 -4.97 17.13
Sh. Bajrang All. 17.50 -7.65 15.75
Vallabh Steels 31.35 -4.86 15.52
Unison Metals 44.65 -5.00 14.29
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.38
Indian Public 72.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.15
Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.29%
1 Month -9.72% NA -1.12% -0.25%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.58%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.97%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.82%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.09%

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.45
34.75
Week Low/High 0.00
34.75
Month Low/High 33.45
37.00
YEAR Low/High 24.20
55.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
58.00

