Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd.
|BSE: 523419
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: TNTELE
|ISIN Code: INE141D01018
|BSE 11:06 | 12 Mar
|2.99
|
0.09
(3.10%)
|
OPEN
2.99
|
HIGH
2.99
|
LOW
2.99
|NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar
|2.70
|
0.10
(3.85%)
|
OPEN
2.70
|
HIGH
2.70
|
LOW
2.70
|OPEN
|2.99
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.90
|VOLUME
|60
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|1.13
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|2.90
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|2.99
|Sell Qty
|440.00
About Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd.
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd is a Government of India Enterprises. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of telephone cables. The Company's products include telecommunication grade optical fiber cables, ribbon cable, composite cables, self supporting aerial optical fiber cable, armored optical fiber cable and metal free optical fiber cable. The company is an ISO 9001 certified company,...> More
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-17.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.17
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.14
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.14
|-92.86
|Total Expenses
|1.37
|1.59
|-13.84
|Operating Profit
|-1.37
|-1.45
|5.52
|Net Profit
|-3.58
|-3.65
|1.92
|Equity Capital
|45.68
|45.68
|-
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jigar Cables
|37.75
|-0.66
|26.54
|Delton Cables
|25.60
|4.70
|22.12
|Relicab Cable
|39.00
|9.40
|21.06
|T N Telecom.
|2.99
|3.10
|13.66
|Emgee Cables
|19.95
|-0.25
|10.79
|Ruby Cables
|12.50
|-7.06
|7.81
|Cybele Inds.
|7.11
|-3.27
|7.61
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|10.20%
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|3.10%
|8.00%
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|-13.33%
|-8.47%
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|-37.71%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.99
|
|2.99
|Week Low/High
|2.77
|
|2.99
|Month Low/High
|2.63
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.13
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.13
|
|98.00
