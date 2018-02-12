JUST IN
Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd.

BSE: 523419 Sector: Engineering
NSE: TNTELE ISIN Code: INE141D01018
BSE 11:06 | 12 Mar 2.99 0.09
(3.10%)
OPEN

2.99

 HIGH

2.99

 LOW

2.99
NSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar 2.70 0.10
(3.85%)
OPEN

2.70

 HIGH

2.70

 LOW

2.70
About Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd.

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd is a Government of India Enterprises. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of telephone cables. The Company's products include telecommunication grade optical fiber cables, ribbon cable, composite cables, self supporting aerial optical fiber cable, armored optical fiber cable and metal free optical fiber cable. The company is an ISO 9001 certified company,...> More

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -17.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.14 -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 0.14 -92.86
Total Expenses 1.37 1.59 -13.84
Operating Profit -1.37 -1.45 5.52
Net Profit -3.58 -3.65 1.92
Equity Capital 45.68 45.68 -
> More on Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd Financials Results

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jigar Cables 37.75 -0.66 26.54
Delton Cables 25.60 4.70 22.12
Relicab Cable 39.00 9.40 21.06
T N Telecom. 2.99 3.10 13.66
Emgee Cables 19.95 -0.25 10.79
Ruby Cables 12.50 -7.06 7.81
Cybele Inds. 7.11 -3.27 7.61
> More on Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd Peer Group

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.63
Banks/FIs 16.83
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.77
> More on Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA 10.20% 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month 3.10% 8.00% -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year -13.33% -8.47% 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year -37.71% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.99
2.99
Week Low/High 2.77
2.99
Month Low/High 2.63
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.13
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.13
98.00

