T. Spiritual World Ltd.
|BSE: 532444
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE541C01037
|BSE 14:23 | 12 Mar
|0.63
|
0.03
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
0.57
|
HIGH
0.63
|
LOW
0.57
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|T. Spiritual World Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.57
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.60
|VOLUME
|1705
|52-Week high
|0.86
|52-Week low
|0.46
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.63
|Buy Qty
|882.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About T. Spiritual World Ltd.
Shree Shubhlabh Infoline.Com (SSICL) was originally incorporated on 12th June, 1986, as "Guardian Travels" to carry on the business of tourists & travel agent and transport. On 15th March 1991, the name of the company was changed to "Esquire Industries". On 4th Feb., 2000 the name was changed to Shree Shubhlabh Infoline.Com and its main object of business to Information Technology and telecommunic...> More
T. Spiritual World Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.28
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.10
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2017
-
Revised Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30/09/2017
-
-
T. Spiritual World Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.16
|-
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|-20
|Total Income
|0.04
|0.21
|-80.95
|Total Expenses
|1.66
|0.19
|773.68
|Operating Profit
|-1.63
|0.02
|-8250
|Net Profit
|-1.64
|0.01
|-16500
|Equity Capital
|20
|20
|-
T. Spiritual World Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ambitious Plasto
|2.37
|-1.66
|1.38
|Atlanta Devcon
|0.95
|0.00
|1.34
|Kanika Infra.
|0.19
|0.00
|1.29
|Madhuveer Com
|1.33
|4.72
|1.26
|T. Spiritual
|0.63
|5.00
|1.26
|Karma Indus.
|0.36
|2.86
|1.19
|Stratmont Indus.
|7.23
|0.14
|1.08
T. Spiritual World Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
T. Spiritual World Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|12.50%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|0.00%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
T. Spiritual World Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.57
|
|0.63
|Week Low/High
|0.57
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.57
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.46
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.39
|
|240.00
Quick Links for T. Spiritual World:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices