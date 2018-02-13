JUST IN
T. Spiritual World Ltd.

BSE: 532444 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE541C01037
BSE 14:23 | 12 Mar 0.63 0.03
(5.00%)
OPEN

0.57

 HIGH

0.63

 LOW

0.57
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan T. Spiritual World Ltd Not listed in NSE
About T. Spiritual World Ltd.

T. Spiritual World Ltd

Shree Shubhlabh Infoline.Com (SSICL) was originally incorporated on 12th June, 1986, as "Guardian Travels" to carry on the business of tourists & travel agent and transport. On 15th March 1991, the name of the company was changed to "Esquire Industries". On 4th Feb., 2000 the name was changed to Shree Shubhlabh Infoline.Com and its main object of business to Information Technology and telecommunic...> More

T. Spiritual World Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

T. Spiritual World Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 -
Other Income 0.04 0.05 -20
Total Income 0.04 0.21 -80.95
Total Expenses 1.66 0.19 773.68
Operating Profit -1.63 0.02 -8250
Net Profit -1.64 0.01 -16500
Equity Capital 20 20 -
T. Spiritual World Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ambitious Plasto 2.37 -1.66 1.38
Atlanta Devcon 0.95 0.00 1.34
Kanika Infra. 0.19 0.00 1.29
Madhuveer Com 1.33 4.72 1.26
T. Spiritual 0.63 5.00 1.26
Karma Indus. 0.36 2.86 1.19
Stratmont Indus. 7.23 0.14 1.08
T. Spiritual World Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.58
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 70.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.18
T. Spiritual World Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 12.50% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 0.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

T. Spiritual World Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.57
0.63
Week Low/High 0.57
1.00
Month Low/High 0.57
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.46
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.39
240.00

