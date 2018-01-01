T T Ltd.
|BSE: 514142
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TTL
|ISIN Code: INE592B01016
|BSE LIVE 15:18 | 12 Mar
|91.40
|
3.95
(4.52%)
|
OPEN
89.00
|
HIGH
91.60
|
LOW
89.00
|NSE LIVE 15:24 | 12 Mar
|90.95
|
2.90
(3.29%)
|
OPEN
89.50
|
HIGH
92.00
|
LOW
89.05
|OPEN
|89.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|87.45
|VOLUME
|8929
|52-Week high
|141.50
|52-Week low
|54.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|197
|Buy Price
|90.70
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|91.40
|Sell Qty
|48.00
|OPEN
|89.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|88.05
|VOLUME
|20248
|52-Week high
|141.45
|52-Week low
|54.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|197
|Buy Price
|90.95
|Buy Qty
|284.00
|Sell Price
|91.00
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|89.00
|CLOSE
|87.45
|VOLUME
|8929
|52-Week high
|141.50
|52-Week low
|54.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|197
|Buy Price
|90.70
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|91.40
|Sell Qty
|48.00
|OPEN
|89.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|88.05
|VOLUME
|20248
|52-Week high
|141.45
|52-Week low
|54.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|196.51
|Buy Price
|90.95
|Buy Qty
|284.00
|Sell Price
|91.00
|Sell Qty
|15.00
About T T Ltd.
Tirupati Texknit, now renamed TT Ltd (TTL), promoted by R C Jain and incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.'78, has facilities to manufacture knitted cloth at Ghaziabad, UP. In addition, the company is engaged in the marketing of a range of hosiery products under the well-established TT brand name. It has acquired exclusive rights to use it from the owner of the trade mark under a royalt...> More
T T Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|197
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|16.54
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.53
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
-
-
Disclosure of Voting results of Postal Ballot (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
T T Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|140.28
|195.5
|-28.25
|Other Income
|1.13
|0.01
|11200
|Total Income
|141.41
|195.51
|-27.67
|Total Expenses
|129.91
|184.65
|-29.65
|Operating Profit
|11.5
|10.85
|5.99
|Net Profit
|0.76
|0.68
|11.76
|Equity Capital
|21.5
|21.5
|-
T T Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indian Acrylics
|15.10
|1.00
|204.33
|Super Sales Ind.
|648.00
|-1.07
|198.94
|Sumeet Inds.
|23.90
|0.63
|198.15
|T T
|91.40
|4.52
|196.51
|Integra Engg.
|55.70
|3.05
|190.49
|JCT
|3.15
|2.94
|188.41
|Polygenta Tech.
|12.02
|0.00
|187.76
T T Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
T T Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.39%
|-0.05%
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-9.19%
|-6.62%
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|6.78%
|7.82%
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|21.95%
|10.11%
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|60.92%
|61.69%
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|105.86%
|119.69%
|17.24%
|19.04%
T T Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|89.00
|
|91.60
|Week Low/High
|85.00
|
|96.00
|Month Low/High
|85.00
|
|105.00
|YEAR Low/High
|54.30
|
|142.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.07
|
|142.00
Quick Links for T T:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices