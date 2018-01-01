T T Ltd

Tirupati Texknit, now renamed TT Ltd (TTL), promoted by R C Jain and incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.'78, has facilities to manufacture knitted cloth at Ghaziabad, UP. In addition, the company is engaged in the marketing of a range of hosiery products under the well-established TT brand name. It has acquired exclusive rights to use it from the owner of the trade mark under a royalt...> More