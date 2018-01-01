JUST IN
T T Ltd.

BSE: 514142 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TTL ISIN Code: INE592B01016
BSE LIVE 15:18 | 12 Mar 91.40 3.95
(4.52%)
OPEN

89.00

 HIGH

91.60

 LOW

89.00
NSE LIVE 15:24 | 12 Mar 90.95 2.90
(3.29%)
OPEN

89.50

 HIGH

92.00

 LOW

89.05
About T T Ltd.

T T Ltd

Tirupati Texknit, now renamed TT Ltd (TTL), promoted by R C Jain and incorporated as a public limited company in Sep.'78, has facilities to manufacture knitted cloth at Ghaziabad, UP. In addition, the company is engaged in the marketing of a range of hosiery products under the well-established TT brand name. It has acquired exclusive rights to use it from the owner of the trade mark under a royalt...> More

T T Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   197
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

T T Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 140.28 195.5 -28.25
Other Income 1.13 0.01 11200
Total Income 141.41 195.51 -27.67
Total Expenses 129.91 184.65 -29.65
Operating Profit 11.5 10.85 5.99
Net Profit 0.76 0.68 11.76
Equity Capital 21.5 21.5 -
T T Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indian Acrylics 15.10 1.00 204.33
Super Sales Ind. 648.00 -1.07 198.94
Sumeet Inds. 23.90 0.63 198.15
T T 91.40 4.52 196.51
Integra Engg. 55.70 3.05 190.49
JCT 3.15 2.94 188.41
Polygenta Tech. 12.02 0.00 187.76
T T Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.18
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.12
T T Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.39% -0.05% 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -9.19% -6.62% -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month 6.78% 7.82% 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month 21.95% 10.11% 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year 60.92% 61.69% 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year 105.86% 119.69% 17.24% 19.04%

T T Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 89.00
91.60
Week Low/High 85.00
96.00
Month Low/High 85.00
105.00
YEAR Low/High 54.30
142.00
All TIME Low/High 2.07
142.00

