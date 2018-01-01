Tai Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519483
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE358D01018
|BSE 15:12 | 12 Mar
|20.50
|
-0.05
(-0.24%)
|
OPEN
19.55
|
HIGH
20.50
|
LOW
19.55
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Tai Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.55
|VOLUME
|501
|52-Week high
|34.70
|52-Week low
|15.95
|P/E
|47.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|20.50
|Sell Qty
|29.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|47.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Tai Industries Ltd.
Tai Industries was incorporated under the name and style of Tashi Agro Industries Private Limited and converted to public limited company. It was set up, to market the agro based and mineral products. The name of the company was changed to TAI Industries Ltd. and a fresh certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was obtained from Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The company ...> More
Tai Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.43
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|47.67
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|17.79
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.15
Announcement
-
-
-
A Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company For Inter Alia Considering Approving And Taking O
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Tai Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|22
|17.24
|27.61
|Other Income
|0.87
|0.22
|295.45
|Total Income
|22.87
|17.46
|30.99
|Total Expenses
|21.53
|17.35
|24.09
|Operating Profit
|1.34
|0.12
|1016.67
|Net Profit
|1.1
|0.06
|1733.33
|Equity Capital
|6
|6
|-
Tai Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kalpa Commer.
|12.60
|0.00
|12.92
|Trinity Tradeli.
|0.49
|0.00
|12.87
|Vaksons Automob.
|19.45
|1.04
|12.80
|Tai Inds.
|20.50
|-0.24
|12.30
|Ozone World
|30.40
|-2.88
|11.25
|Nirav Commercial
|286.85
|0.67
|11.19
|Kotia Enterprise
|15.90
|-0.63
|11.16
Tai Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tai Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|3.27%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|23.12%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.92%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-7.24%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|55.54%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Tai Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.55
|
|20.50
|Week Low/High
|19.55
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|18.85
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.95
|
|35.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|62.00
