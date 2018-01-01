JUST IN
Tai Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519483 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE358D01018
BSE 15:12 | 12 Mar 20.50 -0.05
(-0.24%)
OPEN

19.55

 HIGH

20.50

 LOW

19.55
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tai Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 19.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 20.55
VOLUME 501
52-Week high 34.70
52-Week low 15.95
P/E 47.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 20.50
Sell Qty 29.00
About Tai Industries Ltd.

Tai Industries Ltd

Tai Industries was incorporated under the name and style of Tashi Agro Industries Private Limited and converted to public limited company. It was set up, to market the agro based and mineral products. The name of the company was changed to TAI Industries Ltd. and a fresh certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name was obtained from Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The company ...> More

Tai Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.43
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 47.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Tai Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 22 17.24 27.61
Other Income 0.87 0.22 295.45
Total Income 22.87 17.46 30.99
Total Expenses 21.53 17.35 24.09
Operating Profit 1.34 0.12 1016.67
Net Profit 1.1 0.06 1733.33
Equity Capital 6 6 -
> More on Tai Industries Ltd Financials Results

Tai Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kalpa Commer. 12.60 0.00 12.92
Trinity Tradeli. 0.49 0.00 12.87
Vaksons Automob. 19.45 1.04 12.80
Tai Inds. 20.50 -0.24 12.30
Ozone World 30.40 -2.88 11.25
Nirav Commercial 286.85 0.67 11.19
Kotia Enterprise 15.90 -0.63 11.16
> More on Tai Industries Ltd Peer Group

Tai Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 20.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 47.55
> More on Tai Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tai Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 3.27% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 23.12% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 9.92% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -7.24% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 55.54% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Tai Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.55
20.50
Week Low/High 19.55
21.00
Month Low/High 18.85
21.00
YEAR Low/High 15.95
35.00
All TIME Low/High 1.55
62.00

