Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd.

BSE: 507785 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TAINWALCHM ISIN Code: INE123C01018
BSE LIVE 13:15 | 12 Mar 97.50 -2.15
(-2.16%)
OPEN

95.35

 HIGH

100.00

 LOW

95.35
NSE LIVE 13:19 | 12 Mar 98.25 -0.95
(-0.96%)
OPEN

97.25

 HIGH

100.85

 LOW

97.25
OPEN 95.35
CLOSE 99.65
VOLUME 720
52-Week high 149.70
52-Week low 48.05
P/E 9.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 91
Buy Price 96.00
Buy Qty 863.00
Sell Price 97.50
Sell Qty 65.00

About Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd

Incorporated on 4 Sep.'85, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) became public in 1986. It was promoted by Ramesh Tainwala, a management graduate from BITS. The company manufactures extruded plastic sheets of various polymers like PVC, PP, HDPE, PET, etc, from 200 microns to 40 mm in thickness. It also manufactures a mosquito repellent under the Casper brand name, and wet-cleaning tissues unde...> More

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   91
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.47
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.31
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 57.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.67 1.04 156.73
Other Income 2.14 0.03 7033.33
Total Income 4.8 1.07 348.6
Total Expenses 3 1.63 84.05
Operating Profit 1.8 -0.56 421.43
Net Profit 1.37 -0.67 304.48
Equity Capital 9.36 9.36 -
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Caprihans India 87.95 2.27 115.48
Tokyo Plast Intl 102.65 3.43 97.52
Premier Polyfilm 45.50 2.82 95.28
Tainwala Chem. 97.50 -2.16 91.26
Jasch Inds. 67.00 -1.47 75.91
Dutron Polymers 119.05 -3.72 71.43
XPRO India 51.85 2.17 61.23
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.87
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.17
Indian Public 25.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.29
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.07% -4.43% 0.20% -0.86%
1 Month -11.56% -7.92% -1.42% -0.83%
3 Month -13.49% -16.03% 1.76% 1.00%
6 Month -23.83% -6.87% 5.14% 4.36%
1 Year 82.58% 87.14% 16.81% 16.15%
3 Year 254.55% 391.25% 16.88% 18.41%

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 95.35
100.00
Week Low/High 91.45
101.00
Month Low/High 91.45
111.00
YEAR Low/High 48.05
150.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
190.00

