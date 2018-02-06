You are here » Home
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 507785
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TAINWALCHM
|ISIN Code: INE123C01018
|
BSE
LIVE
13:15 | 12 Mar
|
97.50
|
-2.15
(-2.16%)
|
OPEN
95.35
|
HIGH
100.00
|
LOW
95.35
|
NSE
LIVE
13:19 | 12 Mar
|
98.25
|
-0.95
(-0.96%)
|
OPEN
97.25
|
HIGH
100.85
|
LOW
97.25
About Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd.
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd
Incorporated on 4 Sep.'85, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) became public in 1986. It was promoted by Ramesh Tainwala, a management graduate from BITS.
The company manufactures extruded plastic sheets of various polymers like PVC, PP, HDPE, PET, etc, from 200 microns to 40 mm in thickness. It also manufactures a mosquito repellent under the Casper brand name, and wet-cleaning tissues unde...> More
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd - Financial Results
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.07%
|-4.43%
|0.20%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-11.56%
|-7.92%
|-1.42%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|-13.49%
|-16.03%
|1.76%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|-23.83%
|-6.87%
|5.14%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|82.58%
|87.14%
|16.81%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|254.55%
|391.25%
|16.88%
|18.41%
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|95.35
|
|100.00
|Week Low/High
|91.45
|
|101.00
|Month Low/High
|91.45
|
|111.00
|YEAR Low/High
|48.05
|
|150.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|190.00
Quick Links for Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India):