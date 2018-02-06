Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd

Incorporated on 4 Sep.'85, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) became public in 1986. It was promoted by Ramesh Tainwala, a management graduate from BITS. The company manufactures extruded plastic sheets of various polymers like PVC, PP, HDPE, PET, etc, from 200 microns to 40 mm in thickness. It also manufactures a mosquito repellent under the Casper brand name, and wet-cleaning tissues unde...> More