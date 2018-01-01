You are here » Home
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.
|BSE: 532390
|Sector: Services
|NSE: TAJGVK
|ISIN Code: INE586B01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
154.80
|
3.10
(2.04%)
|
OPEN
150.00
|
HIGH
157.00
|
LOW
150.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
155.35
|
3.65
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
152.25
|
HIGH
156.80
|
LOW
152.25
About TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd is a joint venture company between Indian Hotels Co Ltd, a Tata group company and the Hyderabad-based GVK Group. The company is engaged in the hospitality and tourism industry. The company currently has operations in Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Chennai.
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. During the year 1999-2000, the company made a tie-up w...> More
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd - Key Fundamentals
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|82.7
|71.91
|15
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.49
|-67.35
|Total Income
|82.86
|72.4
|14.45
|Total Expenses
|57.77
|53.2
|8.59
|Operating Profit
|25.09
|19.2
|30.68
|Net Profit
|9.47
|3.75
|152.53
|Equity Capital
|12.54
|12.54
| -
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd - Peer Group
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.01%
|-6.16%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.39%
|-11.10%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.94%
|-6.70%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.11%
|3.43%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|21.60%
|23.78%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|109.76%
|105.08%
|17.24%
|19.01%
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|150.00
|
|157.00
|Week Low/High
|150.00
|
|167.00
|Month Low/High
|150.00
|
|184.00
|YEAR Low/High
|125.10
|
|203.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.40
|
|344.00
