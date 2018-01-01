JUST IN
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.

BSE: 532390 Sector: Services
NSE: TAJGVK ISIN Code: INE586B01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 154.80 3.10
(2.04%)
OPEN

150.00

 HIGH

157.00

 LOW

150.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 155.35 3.65
(2.41%)
OPEN

152.25

 HIGH

156.80

 LOW

152.25
About TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd is a joint venture company between Indian Hotels Co Ltd, a Tata group company and the Hyderabad-based GVK Group. The company is engaged in the hospitality and tourism industry. The company currently has operations in Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Chennai. TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. During the year 1999-2000, the company made a tie-up w...

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   971
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 67.01
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.26
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 82.7 71.91 15
Other Income 0.16 0.49 -67.35
Total Income 82.86 72.4 14.45
Total Expenses 57.77 53.2 8.59
Operating Profit 25.09 19.2 30.68
Net Profit 9.47 3.75 152.53
Equity Capital 12.54 12.54 -
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
I T D C 382.20 -0.12 3278.13
EIH Assoc.Hotels 526.85 1.73 1605.31
Hotel Leela Ven. 17.50 0.00 1103.46
TajGVK Hotels 154.80 2.04 970.60
Oriental Hotels 44.00 0.34 785.84
The Byke Hospi. 166.35 0.67 667.06
Speciality Rest. 131.65 4.24 618.23
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.59
FIIs 2.63
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 6.19
Indian Public 8.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.30
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.01% -6.16% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.39% -11.10% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.94% -6.70% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.11% 3.43% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 21.60% 23.78% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 109.76% 105.08% 17.24% 19.01%

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 150.00
157.00
Week Low/High 150.00
167.00
Month Low/High 150.00
184.00
YEAR Low/High 125.10
203.00
All TIME Low/High 2.40
344.00

