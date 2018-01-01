TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd is a joint venture company between Indian Hotels Co Ltd, a Tata group company and the Hyderabad-based GVK Group. The company is engaged in the hospitality and tourism industry. The company currently has operations in Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Chennai. TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. During the year 1999-2000, the company made a tie-up w...> More