Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.

BSE: 522229 Sector: Engineering
NSE: TANEJAERO ISIN Code: INE692C01020
About Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd is a Pune based Indian Seamless Group Company. The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of products and services connected with aviation. They have three distinct business divisions, namely, Aircraft Sales and Services, Aero structures and Airfield Services & MRO. Their subsidiaries include TAAL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, MM Infoproc Services Pvt Ltd, TAAL T...> More

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   130
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 288.89
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 34.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.88 7.43 -7.4
Other Income 0.29 0.1 190
Total Income 7.17 7.53 -4.78
Total Expenses 4.66 6.5 -28.31
Operating Profit 2.5 1.03 142.72
Net Profit 0.47 -1.27 137.01
Equity Capital 12.47 12.47 -
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nitin Fire Prot. 4.99 -4.41 145.83
Roto Pumps 93.40 -0.59 144.30
Manugraph India 45.50 0.00 138.32
Taneja Aerospace 52.00 1.17 129.69
Josts Engg. Co. 1285.50 14.26 119.55
Swiss Glascoat 166.40 -0.86 108.16
Intl. Combustion 441.60 0.44 105.54
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.07
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.79
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.47
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.66
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.15% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.79% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.90% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -25.98% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 10.05% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -8.45% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 51.50
53.20
Week Low/High 49.50
56.00
Month Low/High 49.50
64.00
YEAR Low/High 44.00
77.00
All TIME Low/High 1.45
294.00

