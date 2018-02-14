You are here » Home
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.
|BSE: 522229
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: TANEJAERO
|ISIN Code: INE692C01020
|
BSE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
52.00
|
0.60
(1.17%)
|
OPEN
52.05
|
HIGH
53.20
|
LOW
51.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|52.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.40
|VOLUME
|22675
|52-Week high
|76.70
|52-Week low
|44.00
|P/E
|288.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|130
|Buy Price
|52.00
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|52.65
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd.
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd is a Pune based Indian Seamless Group Company. The company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of products and services connected with aviation. They have three distinct business divisions, namely, Aircraft Sales and Services, Aero structures and Airfield Services & MRO. Their subsidiaries include TAAL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, MM Infoproc Services Pvt Ltd, TAAL T...
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.88
|7.43
|-7.4
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.1
|190
|Total Income
|7.17
|7.53
|-4.78
|Total Expenses
|4.66
|6.5
|-28.31
|Operating Profit
|2.5
|1.03
|142.72
|Net Profit
|0.47
|-1.27
|137.01
|Equity Capital
|12.47
|12.47
| -
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd - Peer Group
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.15%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.79%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.90%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-25.98%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|10.05%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-8.45%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|51.50
|
|53.20
|Week Low/High
|49.50
|
|56.00
|Month Low/High
|49.50
|
|64.00
|YEAR Low/High
|44.00
|
|77.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.45
|
|294.00
Quick Links for Taneja Aerospace & Aviation: