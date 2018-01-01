Tanfac Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 506854
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TANFACIND
|ISIN Code: INE639B01015
|BSE LIVE 14:33 | 12 Mar
|118.20
|
0.05
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
120.00
|
HIGH
120.00
|
LOW
117.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Tanfac Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|120.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|118.15
|VOLUME
|7441
|52-Week high
|157.00
|52-Week low
|46.80
|P/E
|15.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|118
|Buy Price
|117.25
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|118.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Tanfac Industries Ltd.
The Chennai based Tanfac Industries Ltd, is a company jointly promoted by Aditya Birla Group and TIDCO. Production commenced in Mar.'85 and soon achieved 100% capacity utilisation. The company manufactures aluminium fluoride (inst. cap. : 9000 tpa) from its's plant at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. It also manufactures sulphuric acid, oleum, anhydrous hydrofluoric acid, cryolite and other fluorides. Th...> More
Tanfac Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|118
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.47
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.82
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Jul 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|14.56
Announcement
-
TANFAC Results- Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For December 31 2017.
-
-
TANFAC -Board Meeting On February 12Th 2018 For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December2017.
-
Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Tanfac Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|38.67
|29.7
|30.2
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.06
|550
|Total Income
|39.06
|29.76
|31.25
|Total Expenses
|33.41
|29.03
|15.09
|Operating Profit
|5.66
|0.72
|686.11
|Net Profit
|2.82
|-2
|241
|Equity Capital
|9.98
|9.98
|-
Tanfac Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vipul Organics
|165.00
|-1.49
|127.38
|Keltech Energies
|1272.00
|-1.06
|127.20
|Ram Minerals
|6.08
|0.00
|125.13
|Tanfac Inds.
|118.20
|0.04
|117.96
|Kavit Industries
|18.00
|4.05
|111.47
|Tyche Inds.
|103.70
|2.12
|106.29
|Kanchi Karpooram
|241.00
|1.82
|99.77
Tanfac Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tanfac Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.01%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|0.72%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-15.36%
|NA
|1.63%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|41.05%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|81.15%
|NA
|16.67%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|616.36%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.41%
Tanfac Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|117.00
|
|120.00
|Week Low/High
|111.50
|
|137.00
|Month Low/High
|103.35
|
|137.00
|YEAR Low/High
|46.80
|
|157.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.32
|
|157.00
