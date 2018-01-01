Tanfac Industries Ltd

The Chennai based Tanfac Industries Ltd, is a company jointly promoted by Aditya Birla Group and TIDCO. Production commenced in Mar.'85 and soon achieved 100% capacity utilisation. The company manufactures aluminium fluoride (inst. cap. : 9000 tpa) from its's plant at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. It also manufactures sulphuric acid, oleum, anhydrous hydrofluoric acid, cryolite and other fluorides. Th...> More