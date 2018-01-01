JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Tanfac Industries Ltd

Tanfac Industries Ltd.

BSE: 506854 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TANFACIND ISIN Code: INE639B01015
BSE LIVE 14:33 | 12 Mar 118.20 0.05
(0.04%)
OPEN

120.00

 HIGH

120.00

 LOW

117.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tanfac Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 120.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 118.15
VOLUME 7441
52-Week high 157.00
52-Week low 46.80
P/E 15.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 117.25
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 118.00
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 120.00
CLOSE 118.15
VOLUME 7441
52-Week high 157.00
52-Week low 46.80
P/E 15.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 118
Buy Price 117.25
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 118.00
Sell Qty 10.00

About Tanfac Industries Ltd.

Tanfac Industries Ltd

The Chennai based Tanfac Industries Ltd, is a company jointly promoted by Aditya Birla Group and TIDCO. Production commenced in Mar.'85 and soon achieved 100% capacity utilisation. The company manufactures aluminium fluoride (inst. cap. : 9000 tpa) from its's plant at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. It also manufactures sulphuric acid, oleum, anhydrous hydrofluoric acid, cryolite and other fluorides. Th...> More

Tanfac Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   118
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.47
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jul 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 14.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tanfac Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 38.67 29.7 30.2
Other Income 0.39 0.06 550
Total Income 39.06 29.76 31.25
Total Expenses 33.41 29.03 15.09
Operating Profit 5.66 0.72 686.11
Net Profit 2.82 -2 241
Equity Capital 9.98 9.98 -
> More on Tanfac Industries Ltd Financials Results

Tanfac Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vipul Organics 165.00 -1.49 127.38
Keltech Energies 1272.00 -1.06 127.20
Ram Minerals 6.08 0.00 125.13
Tanfac Inds. 118.20 0.04 117.96
Kavit Industries 18.00 4.05 111.47
Tyche Inds. 103.70 2.12 106.29
Kanchi Karpooram 241.00 1.82 99.77
> More on Tanfac Industries Ltd Peer Group

Tanfac Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.98
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 30.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.31
> More on Tanfac Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tanfac Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.01% NA 0.07% -0.85%
1 Month 0.72% NA -1.55% -0.82%
3 Month -15.36% NA 1.63% 1.01%
6 Month 41.05% NA 5.01% 4.37%
1 Year 81.15% NA 16.67% 16.15%
3 Year 616.36% NA 16.73% 18.41%

Tanfac Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 117.00
120.00
Week Low/High 111.50
137.00
Month Low/High 103.35
137.00
YEAR Low/High 46.80
157.00
All TIME Low/High 6.32
157.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Tanfac Industries: