Taparia Tools Ltd.
|BSE: 505685
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE614R01014
|BSE LIVE 13:52 | 29 Feb
|Taparia Tools Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Taparia Tools Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|55.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|53.10
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|55.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|55.75
|Buy Qty
|5950.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.35
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Taparia Tools Ltd.
Taparia Tools (TTL) is managed by chairman and managing director H N Taparia. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing forged articles of Iron & Steel, forgings and traded hand tools,Motor Vehicle Parts at its factory located at MIDC Satpur, Nashik. The company is planning to develop new products,designs,processes,materials,machines, tools etc.It is also planning to implement ISO 9001 sy...> More
Taparia Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|17
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|41.28
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|1.35
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|321.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.17
Taparia Tools Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|108.39
|88.08
|23.06
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.09
|211.11
|Total Income
|108.67
|88.16
|23.26
|Total Expenses
|102.12
|82.11
|24.37
|Operating Profit
|6.55
|6.05
|8.26
|Net Profit
|4.21
|3.73
|12.87
|Equity Capital
|3.04
|3.04
|-
Taparia Tools Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Captain Techno.
|51.00
|-5.56
|26.06
|Creative Casting
|196.90
|0.00
|25.60
|G S Auto Intl.
|12.05
|-3.21
|17.50
|Taparia Tools
|55.75
|4.99
|16.95
|Gontermann Peip
|6.91
|1.92
|15.37
|Carnation Inds.
|39.00
|-0.64
|13.49
|Palco Metal
|29.25
|3.54
|11.70
Taparia Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Taparia Tools Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.63%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.70%
|18.40%
Taparia Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|55.75
|
|55.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|55.75
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|55.75
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|55.75
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|70.00
Quick Links for Taparia Tools:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices