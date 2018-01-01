Taparia Tools Ltd

Taparia Tools (TTL) is managed by chairman and managing director H N Taparia. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing forged articles of Iron & Steel, forgings and traded hand tools,Motor Vehicle Parts at its factory located at MIDC Satpur, Nashik. The company is planning to develop new products,designs,processes,materials,machines, tools etc.It is also planning to implement ISO 9001 sy...> More