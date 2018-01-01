JUST IN
Taparia Tools Ltd.

BSE: 505685 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE614R01014
BSE LIVE 13:52 | 29 Feb Taparia Tools Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Taparia Tools Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 55.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 53.10
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 55.75
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1.35
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 17
Buy Price 55.75
Buy Qty 5950.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Taparia Tools Ltd.

Taparia Tools Ltd

Taparia Tools (TTL) is managed by chairman and managing director H N Taparia. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing forged articles of Iron & Steel, forgings and traded hand tools,Motor Vehicle Parts at its factory located at MIDC Satpur, Nashik. The company is planning to develop new products,designs,processes,materials,machines, tools etc.It is also planning to implement ISO 9001 sy...> More

Taparia Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] 41.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.35
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 321.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Taparia Tools Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 108.39 88.08 23.06
Other Income 0.28 0.09 211.11
Total Income 108.67 88.16 23.26
Total Expenses 102.12 82.11 24.37
Operating Profit 6.55 6.05 8.26
Net Profit 4.21 3.73 12.87
Equity Capital 3.04 3.04 -
Taparia Tools Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Captain Techno. 51.00 -5.56 26.06
Creative Casting 196.90 0.00 25.60
G S Auto Intl. 12.05 -3.21 17.50
Taparia Tools 55.75 4.99 16.95
Gontermann Peip 6.91 1.92 15.37
Carnation Inds. 39.00 -0.64 13.49
Palco Metal 29.25 3.54 11.70
Taparia Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.72
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.26
Taparia Tools Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.86%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.83%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 1.00%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.36%
1 Year NA NA 16.63% 16.15%
3 Year NA NA 16.70% 18.40%

Taparia Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 55.75
55.75
Week Low/High 0.00
55.75
Month Low/High 0.00
55.75
YEAR Low/High 0.00
55.75
All TIME Low/High 10.00
70.00

