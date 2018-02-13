Tarai Foods Ltd

Promoted by G S Sandhu and associates, Tarai Foods was incorporated on 2 Feb.'90 as a public limited company. It has facilities for processing and freezing vegetables and fruits (inst. cap. : 7200 tpa), at Fazilpur Mehrola, UP. In Nov.'93, TFL came out with its initial public offering aggregating Rs 4.25 cr, to acquire certain balancing equipment for its freezing plant with a pre-cooler, a dice...> More