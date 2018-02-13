JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Tarai Foods Ltd

Tarai Foods Ltd.

BSE: 519285 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE906C01016
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 5.60 -0.08
(-1.41%)
OPEN

5.40

 HIGH

5.60

 LOW

5.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tarai Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.68
VOLUME 63
52-Week high 9.68
52-Week low 2.88
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 5.40
Buy Qty 1443.00
Sell Price 5.60
Sell Qty 999.00
OPEN 5.40
CLOSE 5.68
VOLUME 63
52-Week high 9.68
52-Week low 2.88
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 5.40
Buy Qty 1443.00
Sell Price 5.60
Sell Qty 999.00

About Tarai Foods Ltd.

Tarai Foods Ltd

Promoted by G S Sandhu and associates, Tarai Foods was incorporated on 2 Feb.'90 as a public limited company. It has facilities for processing and freezing vegetables and fruits (inst. cap. : 7200 tpa), at Fazilpur Mehrola, UP. In Nov.'93, TFL came out with its initial public offering aggregating Rs 4.25 cr, to acquire certain balancing equipment for its freezing plant with a pre-cooler, a dice...> More

Tarai Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -15.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tarai Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.71 0.84 -15.48
Other Income -
Total Income 0.71 0.84 -15.48
Total Expenses 0.68 0.68 0
Operating Profit 0.03 0.17 -82.35
Net Profit -0.01 0.13 -107.69
Equity Capital 15.36 15.36 -
> More on Tarai Foods Ltd Financials Results

Tarai Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KMG Milk 24.30 4.52 12.88
Hipolin 36.20 4.93 11.33
Tricom Fruit 5.68 4.80 10.84
Tarai Foods 5.60 -1.41 9.93
Apis India 17.70 1.72 9.75
Ador Multi Prod. 34.00 4.94 9.72
Sita Shree Food 3.36 -4.55 9.35
> More on Tarai Foods Ltd Peer Group

Tarai Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.60
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 30.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.80
> More on Tarai Foods Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tarai Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.13% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.61% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.44% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 84.82% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 395.58% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Tarai Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.40
5.60
Week Low/High 5.40
6.00
Month Low/High 5.40
7.00
YEAR Low/High 2.88
10.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
49.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Tarai Foods: