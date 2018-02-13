Tarai Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 519285
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE906C01016
|BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|5.60
|
-0.08
(-1.41%)
|
OPEN
5.40
|
HIGH
5.60
|
LOW
5.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Tarai Foods Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.68
|VOLUME
|63
|52-Week high
|9.68
|52-Week low
|2.88
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|5.40
|Buy Qty
|1443.00
|Sell Price
|5.60
|Sell Qty
|999.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Tarai Foods Ltd.
Promoted by G S Sandhu and associates, Tarai Foods was incorporated on 2 Feb.'90 as a public limited company. It has facilities for processing and freezing vegetables and fruits (inst. cap. : 7200 tpa), at Fazilpur Mehrola, UP. In Nov.'93, TFL came out with its initial public offering aggregating Rs 4.25 cr, to acquire certain balancing equipment for its freezing plant with a pre-cooler, a dice...> More
Tarai Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-15.75
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.36
Announcement
-
Board Meeting On 13Th February 2018 At 04:30 P.M. At Rudrapur
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Month Ended 31St December 2017
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Month Ended 31St December 2017
-
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEARLY & QUARTER ENDED 30.09.2017
-
Tarai Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.71
|0.84
|-15.48
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.71
|0.84
|-15.48
|Total Expenses
|0.68
|0.68
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.17
|-82.35
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.13
|-107.69
|Equity Capital
|15.36
|15.36
|-
Tarai Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KMG Milk
|24.30
|4.52
|12.88
|Hipolin
|36.20
|4.93
|11.33
|Tricom Fruit
|5.68
|4.80
|10.84
|Tarai Foods
|5.60
|-1.41
|9.93
|Apis India
|17.70
|1.72
|9.75
|Ador Multi Prod.
|34.00
|4.94
|9.72
|Sita Shree Food
|3.36
|-4.55
|9.35
Tarai Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tarai Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.13%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.61%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.44%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|84.82%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|395.58%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Tarai Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.40
|
|5.60
|Week Low/High
|5.40
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.40
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.88
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|49.00
