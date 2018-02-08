Tashi India Ltd.
|BSE: 512271
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE552H01017
|BSE LIVE 14:37 | 15 Mar
|Tashi India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Tashi India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|110.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|105.50
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|110.75
|52-Week low
|105.50
|P/E
|50.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|110.75
|Buy Qty
|250.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Tashi India Ltd.
Tashi India Ltd
Tashi India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.20
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|50.34
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|128.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.86
Tashi India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.51
|0.48
|6.25
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.51
|0.48
|6.25
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|0.07
|14.29
|Operating Profit
|0.43
|0.42
|2.38
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.06
|-66.67
|Equity Capital
|0.74
|0.74
|-
Tashi India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Manraj Hsg.Fin.
|17.00
|2.41
|8.50
|TRC Financial
|16.80
|4.67
|8.40
|Available Fin.
|8.13
|4.90
|8.29
|Tashi India
|110.75
|4.98
|8.20
|Abhinav Leasing
|1.60
|0.00
|8.00
|Oracle Credit
|14.20
|-4.70
|7.88
|First Leasing Co
|3.41
|-4.75
|7.77
Tashi India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tashi India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.37%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.34%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.13%
|1.50%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.53%
|4.88%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|16.72%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.31%
|18.99%
Tashi India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|110.75
|
|110.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|110.75
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|110.75
|YEAR Low/High
|105.50
|
|111.00
|All TIME Low/High
|8.00
|
|121.00
