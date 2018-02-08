JUST IN
Tashi India Ltd.

BSE: 512271 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE552H01017
BSE LIVE 14:37 | 15 Mar Tashi India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tashi India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 110.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 105.50
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 110.75
52-Week low 105.50
P/E 50.34
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 110.75
Buy Qty 250.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Tashi India Ltd.

Tashi India Ltd

Tashi India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 50.34
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 128.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tashi India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.51 0.48 6.25
Other Income -
Total Income 0.51 0.48 6.25
Total Expenses 0.08 0.07 14.29
Operating Profit 0.43 0.42 2.38
Net Profit 0.02 0.06 -66.67
Equity Capital 0.74 0.74 -
Tashi India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Manraj Hsg.Fin. 17.00 2.41 8.50
TRC Financial 16.80 4.67 8.40
Available Fin. 8.13 4.90 8.29
Tashi India 110.75 4.98 8.20
Abhinav Leasing 1.60 0.00 8.00
Oracle Credit 14.20 -4.70 7.88
First Leasing Co 3.41 -4.75 7.77
Tashi India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 7.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 6.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 86.17
Tashi India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.37%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.34%
3 Month NA NA 2.13% 1.50%
6 Month NA NA 5.53% 4.88%
1 Year NA NA 17.24% 16.72%
3 Year NA NA 17.31% 18.99%

Tashi India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 110.75
110.75
Week Low/High 0.00
110.75
Month Low/High 0.00
110.75
YEAR Low/High 105.50
111.00
All TIME Low/High 8.00
121.00

