Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.
|BSE: 519091
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: TASTYBITE
|ISIN Code: INE488B01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
7529.15
|
-162.35
(-2.11%)
|
OPEN
7650.00
|
HIGH
7650.00
|
LOW
7500.10
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
7574.70
|
-75.75
(-0.99%)
|
OPEN
7799.75
|
HIGH
7799.80
|
LOW
7400.05
About Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd
Tasty Bite Eatables Limited (TBEL) is an India-based company. The Company manufactures and markets Tasty Bite, a range of shelf stable, all-natural and ready-to-serve (RTS) ethnic food products. TBEL operates in a single segment, the Prepared Foods. Tasty Bite factory has a capacity to manufacture over 60,000 meals per day on a two shift basis in addition to manufacturing prepared frozen formed pr...> More
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|72.81
|64.67
|12.59
|Other Income
|1.48
|0.59
|150.85
|Total Income
|74.29
|65.26
|13.84
|Total Expenses
|63.17
|54.28
|16.38
|Operating Profit
|11.11
|10.98
|1.18
|Net Profit
|6.75
|4.73
|42.71
|Equity Capital
|2.57
|2.57
| -
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd - Peer Group
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.54%
|-5.32%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.67%
|-7.90%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|13.23%
|17.52%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|37.73%
|38.57%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|63.14%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|1070.03%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7500.10
|
|7650.00
|Week Low/High
|7449.95
|
|8050.00
|Month Low/High
|7449.95
|
|8581.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4410.00
|
|11090.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.50
|
|11090.00
Quick Links for Tasty Bite Eatables: