Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.

BSE: 519091 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: TASTYBITE ISIN Code: INE488B01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 7529.15 -162.35
(-2.11%)
OPEN

7650.00

 HIGH

7650.00

 LOW

7500.10
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 7574.70 -75.75
(-0.99%)
OPEN

7799.75

 HIGH

7799.80

 LOW

7400.05
OPEN 7650.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7691.50
VOLUME 185
52-Week high 11090.00
52-Week low 4410.00
P/E 72.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,935
Buy Price 7575.00
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd

Tasty Bite Eatables Limited (TBEL) is an India-based company. The Company manufactures and markets Tasty Bite, a range of shelf stable, all-natural and ready-to-serve (RTS) ethnic food products. TBEL operates in a single segment, the Prepared Foods. Tasty Bite factory has a capacity to manufacture over 60,000 meals per day on a two shift basis in addition to manufacturing prepared frozen formed pr...> More

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,935
EPS - TTM () [*S] 104.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 72.06
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.03
Book Value / Share () [*S] 329.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 22.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 72.81 64.67 12.59
Other Income 1.48 0.59 150.85
Total Income 74.29 65.26 13.84
Total Expenses 63.17 54.28 16.38
Operating Profit 11.11 10.98 1.18
Net Profit 6.75 4.73 42.71
Equity Capital 2.57 2.57 -
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
L T Foods 87.60 -0.62 2801.45
Parag Milk Foods 271.05 2.88 2279.80
Kwality 90.05 3.80 2143.19
Tasty Bite Eat. 7529.15 -2.11 1934.99
DFM Foods 1633.80 -0.92 1637.07
Prabhat Dairy 165.20 1.88 1613.67
Kaya Ltd 998.00 1.47 1300.39
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.22
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.19
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.61
Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.54% -5.32% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.67% -7.90% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 13.23% 17.52% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 37.73% 38.57% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 63.14% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 1070.03% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7500.10
7650.00
Week Low/High 7449.95
8050.00
Month Low/High 7449.95
8581.00
YEAR Low/High 4410.00
11090.00
All TIME Low/High 3.50
11090.00

