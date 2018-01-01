Tata Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 500770
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TATACHEM
|ISIN Code: INE092A01019
|BSE LIVE 14:08 | 12 Mar
|683.00
|
-4.05
(-0.59%)
|
OPEN
687.10
|
HIGH
692.40
|
LOW
680.50
|NSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar
|682.80
|
-4.10
(-0.60%)
|
OPEN
692.55
|
HIGH
693.00
|
LOW
681.15
About Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Tata Chemicals Ltd is a global company with interests in businesses that focus on LIFE - living industrial and farming essentials. The company is the world's second-largest producer of soda ash. They have manufacturing facilities in India UK USA the Netherlands and Kenya with global capacity of around 5.5 MTPA. They are also a leading player in the consumer products and crop nutrition and agribusi...> More
Tata Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|17,400
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|35.27
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.36
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|110.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.60
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|367.38
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.86
News
-
Tata stocks may take a beating over Donald Trump's protectionism talk
-
Tata Chemicals Q3 profit soars 3-fold to Rs 7.6 bn on gains from US biz
-
Tata Chemicals completes sale of urea biz to Yara Fertilisers for Rs 27 bn
-
Stay stock sepcific in short-term at these crucial levels: Devang Shah
-
Nifty outlook and key trading ideas for Monday's trade by Devang Shah
Announcement
-
Tata Chemicals Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Tata Chemicals Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Tata Chemicals Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Tata Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2573.91
|2432.46
|5.82
|Other Income
|299.55
|97.74
|206.48
|Total Income
|2873.46
|2530.2
|13.57
|Total Expenses
|2011.35
|1918.1
|4.86
|Operating Profit
|862.11
|612.1
|40.84
|Net Profit
|831.58
|318.39
|161.18
|Equity Capital
|254.82
|254.82
|-
Tata Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pidilite Inds.
|891.75
|1.58
|45728.94
|Castrol India
|207.20
|1.47
|20494.57
|Godrej Inds.
|537.00
|-1.59
|18059.31
|Tata Chemicals
|683.00
|-0.59
|17400.11
|Aarti Inds.
|1153.00
|-0.97
|9468.44
|Solar Inds.
|994.95
|0.32
|9004.30
|BASF India
|2067.00
|0.48
|8948.04
Tata Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tata Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.10%
|-2.42%
|-0.07%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-4.50%
|-2.56%
|-1.68%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-6.34%
|-5.17%
|1.49%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|7.72%
|9.49%
|4.87%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|22.07%
|21.35%
|16.51%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|52.15%
|50.35%
|16.57%
|18.29%
Tata Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|680.50
|
|692.40
|Week Low/High
|667.45
|
|702.00
|Month Low/High
|667.45
|
|727.00
|YEAR Low/High
|549.00
|
|781.00
|All TIME Low/High
|32.10
|
|781.00
