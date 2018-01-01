JUST IN
Tata Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 500770 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TATACHEM ISIN Code: INE092A01019
About Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Ltd

Tata Chemicals Ltd is a global company with interests in businesses that focus on LIFE - living industrial and farming essentials. The company is the world's second-largest producer of soda ash. They have manufacturing facilities in India UK USA the Netherlands and Kenya with global capacity of around 5.5 MTPA. They are also a leading player in the consumer products and crop nutrition and agribusi

Tata Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17,400
EPS - TTM () [*S] 35.27
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   110.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.60
Book Value / Share () [*S] 367.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Tata Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2573.91 2432.46 5.82
Other Income 299.55 97.74 206.48
Total Income 2873.46 2530.2 13.57
Total Expenses 2011.35 1918.1 4.86
Operating Profit 862.11 612.1 40.84
Net Profit 831.58 318.39 161.18
Equity Capital 254.82 254.82 -
Tata Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pidilite Inds. 891.75 1.58 45728.94
Castrol India 207.20 1.47 20494.57
Godrej Inds. 537.00 -1.59 18059.31
Tata Chemicals 683.00 -0.59 17400.11
Aarti Inds. 1153.00 -0.97 9468.44
Solar Inds. 994.95 0.32 9004.30
BASF India 2067.00 0.48 8948.04
Tata Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.80
Banks/FIs 0.35
FIIs 11.52
Insurance 6.49
Mutual Funds 24.58
Indian Public 19.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.77
Tata Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.10% -2.42% -0.07% -0.96%
1 Month -4.50% -2.56% -1.68% -0.93%
3 Month -6.34% -5.17% 1.49% 0.90%
6 Month 7.72% 9.49% 4.87% 4.26%
1 Year 22.07% 21.35% 16.51% 16.03%
3 Year 52.15% 50.35% 16.57% 18.29%

Tata Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 680.50
692.40
Week Low/High 667.45
702.00
Month Low/High 667.45
727.00
YEAR Low/High 549.00
781.00
All TIME Low/High 32.10
781.00

