Tata Communications Ltd.
|BSE: 500483
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: TATACOMM
|ISIN Code: INE151A01013
|
BSE
LIVE
13:58 | 12 Mar
|
624.00
|
6.45
(1.04%)
|
OPEN
620.00
|
HIGH
629.20
|
LOW
619.65
|
NSE
LIVE
13:51 | 12 Mar
|
623.65
|
3.65
(0.59%)
|
OPEN
623.20
|
HIGH
629.90
|
LOW
619.50
About Tata Communications Ltd.
Tata Communications Ltd
Tata Communications Ltd (formerly Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd) is a part of the $29 billion Tata Group, unites the industry and market expertise of VSNL. A leading provider of a new world of communications was incorporated in the year of 1986 as Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited. It's a Fortune 1000 and mid-size enterprises. The Tata Communications work with the fields of transmission, IP, converged voice...> More
Tata Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tata Communications Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Tata Communications Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4114.63
|4360.05
|-5.63
|Other Income
|74.02
|1503.01
|-95.08
|Total Income
|4188.65
|5863.06
|-28.56
|Total Expenses
|3501.86
|3790.96
|-7.63
|Operating Profit
|686.79
|2072.1
|-66.86
|Net Profit
|19.36
|1412.23
|-98.63
|Equity Capital
|285
|285
| -
Tata Communications Ltd - Peer Group
Tata Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tata Communications Ltd - Research Reports
Tata Communications Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.68%
|-2.27%
|-0.09%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-3.93%
|-2.26%
|-1.70%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-10.88%
|-8.24%
|1.47%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-10.66%
|-6.00%
|4.84%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|-16.93%
|-17.15%
|16.48%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|45.08%
|50.46%
|16.54%
|18.29%
Tata Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|619.65
|
|629.20
|Week Low/High
|608.15
|
|637.00
|Month Low/High
|608.15
|
|658.00
|YEAR Low/High
|570.45
|
|784.00
|All TIME Low/High
|45.00
|
|1083.00
