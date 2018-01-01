JUST IN
Tata Communications Ltd.

BSE: 500483 Sector: Telecom
NSE: TATACOMM ISIN Code: INE151A01013
BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar 624.00 6.45
(1.04%)
OPEN

620.00

 HIGH

629.20

 LOW

619.65
NSE LIVE 13:51 | 12 Mar 623.65 3.65
(0.59%)
OPEN

623.20

 HIGH

629.90

 LOW

619.50
OPEN 620.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 617.55
VOLUME 6599
52-Week high 784.00
52-Week low 570.45
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 17,784
Buy Price 623.30
Buy Qty 373.00
Sell Price 624.50
Sell Qty 66.00
About Tata Communications Ltd.

Tata Communications Ltd

Tata Communications Ltd (formerly Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd) is a part of the $29 billion Tata Group, unites the industry and market expertise of VSNL. A leading provider of a new world of communications was incorporated in the year of 1986 as Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited. It's a Fortune 1000 and mid-size enterprises. The Tata Communications work with the fields of transmission, IP, converged voice...> More

Tata Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17,784
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.97
Book Value / Share () [*S] 297.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Tata Communications Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4114.63 4360.05 -5.63
Other Income 74.02 1503.01 -95.08
Total Income 4188.65 5863.06 -28.56
Total Expenses 3501.86 3790.96 -7.63
Operating Profit 686.79 2072.1 -66.86
Net Profit 19.36 1412.23 -98.63
Equity Capital 285 285 -
> More on Tata Communications Ltd Financials Results

Tata Communications Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharti Airtel 416.95 3.73 166671.59
Idea Cellular 77.50 -1.65 33782.95
Tata Comm 624.00 1.04 17784.00
Rel. Comm. 22.75 0.22 6291.60
Tejas Networks 347.00 -3.66 3146.94
M T N L 20.00 -1.72 1260.00
> More on Tata Communications Ltd Peer Group

Tata Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 13.36
Insurance 2.14
Mutual Funds 2.81
Indian Public 4.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.31
> More on Tata Communications Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tata Communications Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
18/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 667 PDF IconDetails
> More on Tata Communications Ltd Research Reports

Tata Communications Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.68% -2.27% -0.09% -0.96%
1 Month -3.93% -2.26% -1.70% -0.93%
3 Month -10.88% -8.24% 1.47% 0.90%
6 Month -10.66% -6.00% 4.84% 4.26%
1 Year -16.93% -17.15% 16.48% 16.03%
3 Year 45.08% 50.46% 16.54% 18.29%

Tata Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 619.65
629.20
Week Low/High 608.15
637.00
Month Low/High 608.15
658.00
YEAR Low/High 570.45
784.00
All TIME Low/High 45.00
1083.00

Quick Links for Tata Communications: