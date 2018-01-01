Tata Metaliks Ltd

Tata Metaliks, promoted by The Tata Iron and Steel Company Ltd. and assisted by The West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, was set up together with Tata Korf Engineering Services as the technology consultant and KTS, Brazil as the technology supplier. The company was incorporated on 10th October 1990 as Tata Korf Metal, West Bengal and the name was changed to Tata Metaliks on 16th January...> More