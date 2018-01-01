JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Tata Metaliks Ltd

Tata Metaliks Ltd.

BSE: 513434 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: TATAMETALI ISIN Code: INE056C01010
BSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 731.95 1.50
(0.21%)
OPEN

735.00

 HIGH

745.85

 LOW

723.00
NSE LIVE 15:22 | 12 Mar 735.55 3.00
(0.41%)
OPEN

744.00

 HIGH

746.05

 LOW

723.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 735.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 730.45
VOLUME 20818
52-Week high 975.10
52-Week low 478.80
P/E 15.34
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,851
Buy Price 732.00
Buy Qty 48.00
Sell Price 737.00
Sell Qty 23.00
OPEN 735.00
CLOSE 730.45
VOLUME 20818
52-Week high 975.10
52-Week low 478.80
P/E 15.34
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,851
Buy Price 732.00
Buy Qty 48.00
Sell Price 737.00
Sell Qty 23.00

About Tata Metaliks Ltd.

Tata Metaliks Ltd

Tata Metaliks, promoted by The Tata Iron and Steel Company Ltd. and assisted by The West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, was set up together with Tata Korf Engineering Services as the technology consultant and KTS, Brazil as the technology supplier. The company was incorporated on 10th October 1990 as Tata Korf Metal, West Bengal and the name was changed to Tata Metaliks on 16th January...> More

Tata Metaliks Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,851
EPS - TTM () [*C] 47.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*C] 15.34
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.28
Book Value / Share () [*C] 59.03
P/B Ratio () [*C] 12.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Tata Metaliks Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 489.9 300.17 63.21
Other Income 0.1 0.15 -33.33
Total Income 490 300.32 63.16
Total Expenses 417.56 257.24 62.32
Operating Profit 72.44 43.08 68.15
Net Profit 40.35 19.52 106.71
Equity Capital 25.29 25.29 -
> More on Tata Metaliks Ltd Financials Results

Tata Metaliks Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mah. Seamless 463.00 2.35 3102.10
Prakash Inds. 179.80 3.24 2820.70
Surya Roshni 406.30 2.87 2210.68
Tata Metaliks 731.95 0.21 1851.10
Godawari Power 464.75 4.99 1637.78
Sarda Energy 420.00 0.29 1514.10
Tata Sponge Iron 981.10 -0.70 1510.89
> More on Tata Metaliks Ltd Peer Group

Tata Metaliks Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.09
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 3.16
Insurance 1.44
Mutual Funds 9.04
Indian Public 30.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.16
> More on Tata Metaliks Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tata Metaliks Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.09% -9.88% 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -12.31% -11.61% -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -9.72% -9.44% 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -4.79% -4.64% 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 47.53% 49.09% 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year 460.88% 447.08% 17.24% 19.03%

Tata Metaliks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 723.00
745.85
Week Low/High 703.65
818.00
Month Low/High 703.65
848.00
YEAR Low/High 478.80
975.00
All TIME Low/High 6.45
975.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Tata Metaliks: