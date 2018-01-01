Tata Metaliks Ltd.
|BSE: 513434
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: TATAMETALI
|ISIN Code: INE056C01010
|BSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|731.95
|
1.50
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
735.00
|
HIGH
745.85
|
LOW
723.00
|NSE LIVE 15:22 | 12 Mar
|735.55
|
3.00
(0.41%)
|
OPEN
744.00
|
HIGH
746.05
|
LOW
723.00
About Tata Metaliks Ltd.
Tata Metaliks, promoted by The Tata Iron and Steel Company Ltd. and assisted by The West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, was set up together with Tata Korf Engineering Services as the technology consultant and KTS, Brazil as the technology supplier. The company was incorporated on 10th October 1990 as Tata Korf Metal, West Bengal and the name was changed to Tata Metaliks on 16th January...> More
Tata Metaliks Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,851
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*C]
|47.71
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*C]
|15.34
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.28
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*C]
|59.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*C]
|12.40
Tata Metaliks Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|489.9
|300.17
|63.21
|Other Income
|0.1
|0.15
|-33.33
|Total Income
|490
|300.32
|63.16
|Total Expenses
|417.56
|257.24
|62.32
|Operating Profit
|72.44
|43.08
|68.15
|Net Profit
|40.35
|19.52
|106.71
|Equity Capital
|25.29
|25.29
|-
Tata Metaliks Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mah. Seamless
|463.00
|2.35
|3102.10
|Prakash Inds.
|179.80
|3.24
|2820.70
|Surya Roshni
|406.30
|2.87
|2210.68
|Tata Metaliks
|731.95
|0.21
|1851.10
|Godawari Power
|464.75
|4.99
|1637.78
|Sarda Energy
|420.00
|0.29
|1514.10
|Tata Sponge Iron
|981.10
|-0.70
|1510.89
Tata Metaliks Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.09%
|-9.88%
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-12.31%
|-11.61%
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-9.72%
|-9.44%
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-4.79%
|-4.64%
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|47.53%
|49.09%
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|460.88%
|447.08%
|17.24%
|19.03%
Tata Metaliks Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|723.00
|
|745.85
|Week Low/High
|703.65
|
|818.00
|Month Low/High
|703.65
|
|848.00
|YEAR Low/High
|478.80
|
|975.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.45
|
|975.00
