Tata Power Company Ltd.
|BSE: 500400
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: TATAPOWER
|ISIN Code: INE245A01021
|BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar
|80.35
|
0.45
(0.56%)
|
OPEN
80.50
|
HIGH
80.75
|
LOW
79.95
|NSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar
|80.55
|
0.55
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
80.55
|
HIGH
80.80
|
LOW
79.95
About Tata Power Company Ltd.
Tata Power Company Ltd is India's largest integrated private power company. The company operates in two segments: power, which is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, and others, which is engaged in the defense electronics, project contracts/ infrastructure management services, coal bed methane and property development. Tata Power Company Ltd was incorporated in...> More
Tata Power Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|21,733
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.93
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.42
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|130.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|10 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.63
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|59.54
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.35
News
-
Tata Power Q3 net profit marginally declines to Rs 6.11 billion
-
As coal prices rise, power cos feel the heat with higher cost pressure
-
Tata Power CEO and MD Anil Sardana steps down stating personal reasons
-
Tata Power CEO and MD Anil Sardana resigns stating personal reasons
-
R-Infra plans captive use of 18 EVs, will set up charging stations
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
-
-
Tata Power Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6949.91
|6574.47
|5.71
|Other Income
|258.94
|275.27
|-5.93
|Total Income
|7208.85
|6849.74
|5.24
|Total Expenses
|5741.17
|5203.41
|10.33
|Operating Profit
|1467.68
|1646.33
|-10.85
|Net Profit
|191.82
|192.63
|-0.42
|Equity Capital
|270.5
|270.5
|-
Tata Power Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|NTPC
|166.60
|1.65
|137369.36
|Power Grid Corpn
|194.55
|-0.15
|101780.58
|NHPC Ltd
|26.45
|-1.31
|27135.90
|Tata Power Co.
|80.35
|0.56
|21733.07
|Adani Transmissi
|181.30
|-0.66
|19939.56
|NLC India
|96.80
|-0.41
|14796.56
|SJVN
|34.80
|-0.29
|14395.47
Tata Power Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tata Power Company Ltd - Research Reports
Tata Power Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.13%
|-4.45%
|-0.09%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-7.43%
|-5.29%
|-1.70%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-11.46%
|-12.06%
|1.47%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|-0.74%
|4.61%
|4.85%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|-1.95%
|-2.01%
|16.48%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|-1.41%
|-2.07%
|16.54%
|18.26%
Tata Power Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|79.95
|
|80.75
|Week Low/High
|77.00
|
|85.00
|Month Low/High
|77.00
|
|88.00
|YEAR Low/High
|75.90
|
|102.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.69
|
|158.00
