JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Tata Power Company Ltd

Tata Power Company Ltd.

BSE: 500400 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: TATAPOWER ISIN Code: INE245A01021
BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 80.35 0.45
(0.56%)
OPEN

80.50

 HIGH

80.75

 LOW

79.95
NSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 80.55 0.55
(0.69%)
OPEN

80.55

 HIGH

80.80

 LOW

79.95
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 80.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 79.90
VOLUME 269613
52-Week high 101.75
52-Week low 75.90
P/E 27.42
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21,733
Buy Price 80.30
Buy Qty 1188.00
Sell Price 80.35
Sell Qty 807.00
OPEN 80.50
CLOSE 79.90
VOLUME 269613
52-Week high 101.75
52-Week low 75.90
P/E 27.42
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21,733
Buy Price 80.30
Buy Qty 1188.00
Sell Price 80.35
Sell Qty 807.00

About Tata Power Company Ltd.

Tata Power Company Ltd

Tata Power Company Ltd is India's largest integrated private power company. The company operates in two segments: power, which is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, and others, which is engaged in the defense electronics, project contracts/ infrastructure management services, coal bed methane and property development. Tata Power Company Ltd was incorporated in...> More

Tata Power Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21,733
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.93
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.42
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   130.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.63
Book Value / Share () [*S] 59.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Tata Power Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6949.91 6574.47 5.71
Other Income 258.94 275.27 -5.93
Total Income 7208.85 6849.74 5.24
Total Expenses 5741.17 5203.41 10.33
Operating Profit 1467.68 1646.33 -10.85
Net Profit 191.82 192.63 -0.42
Equity Capital 270.5 270.5 -
> More on Tata Power Company Ltd Financials Results

Tata Power Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NTPC 166.60 1.65 137369.36
Power Grid Corpn 194.55 -0.15 101780.58
NHPC Ltd 26.45 -1.31 27135.90
Tata Power Co. 80.35 0.56 21733.07
Adani Transmissi 181.30 -0.66 19939.56
NLC India 96.80 -0.41 14796.56
SJVN 34.80 -0.29 14395.47
> More on Tata Power Company Ltd Peer Group

Tata Power Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.02
Banks/FIs 0.54
FIIs 27.33
Insurance 18.03
Mutual Funds 5.80
Indian Public 13.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.43
> More on Tata Power Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tata Power Company Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
01/09 Reliance Securities Buy 79 PDF IconDetails
30/08 Motilal Oswal Sell 77 PDF IconDetails
23/08 Reliance Securities Buy 80 PDF IconDetails
28/04 Motilal Oswal Sell 84 PDF IconDetails
29/11 Centrum Broking Buy 72.3 PDF IconDetails
> More on Tata Power Company Ltd Research Reports

Tata Power Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.13% -4.45% -0.09% -0.98%
1 Month -7.43% -5.29% -1.70% -0.95%
3 Month -11.46% -12.06% 1.47% 0.88%
6 Month -0.74% 4.61% 4.85% 4.24%
1 Year -1.95% -2.01% 16.48% 16.01%
3 Year -1.41% -2.07% 16.54% 18.26%

Tata Power Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 79.95
80.75
Week Low/High 77.00
85.00
Month Low/High 77.00
88.00
YEAR Low/High 75.90
102.00
All TIME Low/High 1.69
158.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Tata Power Company: