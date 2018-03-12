You are here » Home
» Company
» Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
|BSE: 532371
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: TTML
|ISIN Code: INE517B01013
|
BSE
15:55 | 12 Mar
|
5.56
|
-0.16
(-2.80%)
|
OPEN
5.75
|
HIGH
5.77
|
LOW
5.46
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
5.60
|
-0.15
(-2.61%)
|
OPEN
5.75
|
HIGH
5.85
|
LOW
5.55
|OPEN
|5.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.72
|VOLUME
|485774
|52-Week high
|10.99
|52-Week low
|3.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,087
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|5.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.75
|VOLUME
|733259
|52-Week high
|10.40
|52-Week low
|3.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,087
|Buy Price
|5.60
|Buy Qty
|6165.00
|Sell Price
|5.65
|Sell Qty
|29467.00
|OPEN
|5.75
|CLOSE
|5.72
|VOLUME
|485774
|52-Week high
|10.99
|52-Week low
|3.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,087
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|5.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.75
|VOLUME
|733259
|52-Week high
|10.40
|52-Week low
|3.70
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1086.94
|Buy Price
|5.60
|Buy Qty
|6165.00
|Sell Price
|5.65
|Sell Qty
|29467.00
About Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
Tata TeleServices Maharashtra Limited (TTML) was incorporated in the year of 1995. TTML (Formerly Hughes Telecom (India) Ltd) is a ISO 9001:2000 company engaged in telecommunication service and licensed to provide services in Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Goa. It offering the services consist of Basic Services, Cellular Services and Internet Telephony with Web Conferencing Services, it covers...> More
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|418.38
|658.66
|-36.48
|Other Income
|21.82
|15.52
|40.59
|Total Income
|440.2
|674.18
|-34.71
|Total Expenses
|480.02
|504.12
|-4.78
|Operating Profit
|-39.82
|170.06
|-123.42
|Net Profit
|-480.75
|-414.74
|-15.92
|Equity Capital
|1954.93
|1954.93
| -
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd - Peer Group
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.76%
|-8.94%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.39%
|-13.85%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-24.97%
|-16.42%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-17.99%
|-18.25%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-37.95%
|-38.12%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-38.56%
|-34.12%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.46
|
|5.77
|Week Low/High
|5.46
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.46
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.75
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.75
|
|63.00
Quick Links for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra):