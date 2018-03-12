JUST IN
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.

BSE: 532371 Sector: Telecom
NSE: TTML ISIN Code: INE517B01013
BSE 15:55 | 12 Mar 5.56 -0.16
(-2.80%)
OPEN

5.75

 HIGH

5.77

 LOW

5.46
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 5.60 -0.15
(-2.61%)
OPEN

5.75

 HIGH

5.85

 LOW

5.55
About Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

Tata TeleServices Maharashtra Limited (TTML) was incorporated in the year of 1995. TTML (Formerly Hughes Telecom (India) Ltd) is a ISO 9001:2000 company engaged in telecommunication service and licensed to provide services in Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Goa. It offering the services consist of Basic Services, Cellular Services and Internet Telephony with Web Conferencing Services, it covers

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,087
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -74.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 418.38 658.66 -36.48
Other Income 21.82 15.52 40.59
Total Income 440.2 674.18 -34.71
Total Expenses 480.02 504.12 -4.78
Operating Profit -39.82 170.06 -123.42
Net Profit -480.75 -414.74 -15.92
Equity Capital 1954.93 1954.93 -
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rel. Comm. 23.05 1.54 6374.57
Tejas Networks 358.75 -0.40 3253.50
M T N L 19.95 -1.97 1256.85
Tata Tele. Mah. 5.56 -2.80 1086.94
OnMobile Global 44.90 0.34 474.01
Quadrant Tele. 1.55 2.65 94.91
Nettlinx 75.15 -6.53 86.12
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.36
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.40
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.33
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.76% -8.94% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.39% -13.85% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -24.97% -16.42% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -17.99% -18.25% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -37.95% -38.12% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -38.56% -34.12% 17.24% 19.01%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.46
5.77
Week Low/High 5.46
6.00
Month Low/High 5.46
7.00
YEAR Low/High 3.75
11.00
All TIME Low/High 3.75
63.00

