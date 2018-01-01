JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Tatia Global Venture Ltd

Tatia Global Venture Ltd.

BSE: 521228 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE083G01031
BSE 11:57 | 09 Mar 0.50 -0.02
(-3.85%)
OPEN

0.50

 HIGH

0.50

 LOW

0.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tatia Global Venture Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.52
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 0.61
52-Week low 0.23
P/E 8.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.50
Sell Qty 187254.00
OPEN 0.50
CLOSE 0.52
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 0.61
52-Week low 0.23
P/E 8.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.50
Sell Qty 187254.00

About Tatia Global Venture Ltd.

Tatia Global Venture Ltd

.RM77 TATIA INTIMATE EXPORTS LTD. BRIEF HISTORY: Incorporated as a public limited company on 13th January, 1994. Promoted by the Madras based Tatia Group headed by S. Pannalal Tatia, Kamal Chand Parekh and Smt. Sangita Tatia. THE PROJECT: The Company is settng up a Export Oriented Unit for manuacture of ladies intimate garments such as brassiers, bodies and panites...> More

Tatia Global Venture Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.33
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tatia Global Venture Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.27 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.27 -
Total Expenses 0.15 0.11 36.36
Operating Profit 0.12 -0.11 209.09
Net Profit 0.12 -0.13 192.31
Equity Capital 15.16 15.16 -
> More on Tatia Global Venture Ltd Financials Results

Tatia Global Venture Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hisar Spg. Mills 21.40 0.00 8.00
Everlon Synth 13.80 -4.83 7.76
Advance Lifes. 24.70 0.00 7.68
Tatia Global 0.50 -3.85 7.58
Omnitex Inds 17.85 0.00 7.50
Kavita Fabrics 7.10 -4.95 7.40
Lorenzini Appar. 7.11 -9.43 7.21
> More on Tatia Global Venture Ltd Peer Group

Tatia Global Venture Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.12
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.08
Indian Public 28.86
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.92
> More on Tatia Global Venture Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Tatia Global Venture Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 25.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 35.14% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Tatia Global Venture Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.50
0.50
Week Low/High 0.50
1.00
Month Low/High 0.50
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.23
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
33.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Tatia Global Venture: