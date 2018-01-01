You are here » Home
Tatia Global Venture Ltd.
|BSE: 521228
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083G01031
About Tatia Global Venture Ltd.
Tatia Global Venture Ltd
.RM77
TATIA INTIMATE EXPORTS LTD.
BRIEF HISTORY:
Incorporated as a public limited company on 13th January, 1994. Promoted by
the Madras based Tatia Group headed by S. Pannalal Tatia, Kamal Chand Parekh
and Smt. Sangita Tatia.
THE PROJECT:
The Company is settng up a Export Oriented Unit for manuacture of ladies
intimate garments such as brassiers, bodies and panites...> More
Tatia Global Venture Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tatia Global Venture Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Tatia Global Venture Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.27
|
|-
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.27
|
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.15
|0.11
|36.36
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|-0.11
|209.09
|Net Profit
|0.12
|-0.13
|192.31
|Equity Capital
|15.16
|15.16
| -
Tatia Global Venture Ltd - Peer Group
Tatia Global Venture Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tatia Global Venture Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|25.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|35.14%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Tatia Global Venture Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.50
|
|0.50
|Week Low/High
|0.50
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.50
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.23
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|33.00
