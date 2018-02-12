Tavernier Resources Ltd

Tavernier Resources (formerly known as AV Cottex) was incorporated in 1994.The company is engaged in the trading of yarn.Earlier known as Dewan Industries,the name was changed into A V cottex on Jan. 25, 1996.The company again changed its name in 2012 from A V Cottex to Tavernier Resources. The company is restructuring itself after the management disposed off the factory and utilized the funds...> More