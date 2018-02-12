JUST IN
Tavernier Resources Ltd.

BSE: 531190 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE355H01015
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 13.40 0.57
(4.44%)
OPEN

12.83

 HIGH

13.40

 LOW

12.83
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tavernier Resources Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Tavernier Resources Ltd.

Tavernier Resources Ltd

Tavernier Resources (formerly known as AV Cottex) was incorporated in 1994.The company is engaged in the trading of yarn.Earlier known as Dewan Industries,the name was changed into A V cottex on Jan. 25, 1996.The company again changed its name in 2012 from A V Cottex to Tavernier Resources. The company is restructuring itself after the management disposed off the factory and utilized the funds...> More

Tavernier Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.44
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Tavernier Resources Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.84 -
Other Income 0.38 0.42 -9.52
Total Income 7.23 0.43 1581.4
Total Expenses 6.74 0.27 2396.3
Operating Profit 0.49 0.15 226.67
Net Profit 0.35 0.11 218.18
Equity Capital 5.98 5.98 -
Tavernier Resources Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mitshi India 9.93 -4.98 8.74
Sumeru Inds 1.20 0.00 8.64
Bangalore Fort 17.55 -1.40 8.42
Tavernier Res. 13.40 4.44 8.01
RoseLabs Ltd 7.70 4.90 7.70
Ind Tra Deco 0.29 -3.33 7.60
Ashoka Metcast 7.07 -4.46 7.57
Tavernier Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.63
Tavernier Resources Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 6.18% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 50.73% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Tavernier Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.83
13.40
Week Low/High 12.62
14.00
Month Low/High 8.89
14.00
YEAR Low/High 8.00
14.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
47.00

