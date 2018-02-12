You are here » Home
Tavernier Resources Ltd.
|BSE: 531190
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE355H01015
BSE
15:15 | 12 Mar
13.40
0.57
(4.44%)
OPEN
12.83
HIGH
13.40
LOW
12.83
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Tavernier Resources Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.83
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.83
|VOLUME
|747
|52-Week high
|13.60
|52-Week low
|8.00
|P/E
|9.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|12.20
|Buy Qty
|298.00
|Sell Price
|13.40
|Sell Qty
|143.00
|OPEN
|12.83
|CLOSE
|12.83
|VOLUME
|747
|52-Week high
|13.60
|52-Week low
|8.00
|P/E
|9.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|12.20
|Buy Qty
|298.00
|Sell Price
|13.40
|Sell Qty
|143.00
About Tavernier Resources Ltd.
Tavernier Resources Ltd
Tavernier Resources (formerly known as AV Cottex) was incorporated in 1994.The company is engaged in the trading of yarn.Earlier known as Dewan Industries,the name was changed into A V cottex on Jan. 25, 1996.The company again changed its name in 2012 from A V Cottex to Tavernier Resources.
The company is restructuring itself after the management disposed off the factory and utilized the funds...> More
Tavernier Resources Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Tavernier Resources Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.84
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.42
|-9.52
|Total Income
|7.23
|0.43
|1581.4
|Total Expenses
|6.74
|0.27
|2396.3
|Operating Profit
|0.49
|0.15
|226.67
|Net Profit
|0.35
|0.11
|218.18
|Equity Capital
|5.98
|5.98
| -
Tavernier Resources Ltd - Peer Group
Tavernier Resources Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Tavernier Resources Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|6.18%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|50.73%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Tavernier Resources Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.83
|
|13.40
|Week Low/High
|12.62
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|8.89
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.00
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|47.00
