Tayo Rolls Ltd.
|BSE: 504961
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: TATAYODOGA
|ISIN Code: INE895C01011
|BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|63.55
|
0.55
(0.87%)
|
OPEN
63.70
|
HIGH
65.25
|
LOW
63.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Tayo Rolls Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|63.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|63.00
|VOLUME
|5080
|52-Week high
|109.55
|52-Week low
|48.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|65
|Buy Price
|63.55
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|64.75
|Sell Qty
|32.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|65
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Tayo Rolls Ltd.
Tayo Rolls Ltd (TAYO) promoted by Tata Steel in collaboration with Yodogawa Steel Works and Nissho Iwai Corporation, Japan, to produce steel, steel base and cast iron rolls to meet the cast roll requirement of TISCO and the domestic market. TAYO is India's largest roll producer and has been supplying rolls to all the major integrated steel plants, steel rolling mills, the paper, rubber, textile an...> More
Tayo Rolls Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|65
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-422.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.15
Tayo Rolls Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.08
|8.12
|-99.01
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.19
|-73.68
|Total Income
|0.13
|8.31
|-98.44
|Total Expenses
|4.54
|19.39
|-76.59
|Operating Profit
|-4.41
|-11.08
|60.2
|Net Profit
|-7.84
|-16.64
|52.88
|Equity Capital
|10.26
|10.26
|-
Tayo Rolls Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Simplex Casting
|154.70
|4.46
|92.51
|Magna Electrocas
|169.00
|1.65
|77.40
|Porwal Auto Comp
|49.35
|-2.28
|74.52
|Tayo Rolls
|63.55
|0.87
|65.20
|Akar Auto
|56.35
|0.90
|60.75
|LGB Forge
|3.43
|-4.99
|51.45
|Sanghvi Forg.
|33.00
|0.15
|49.14
Tayo Rolls Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Tayo Rolls Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.29%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-14.06%
|NA
|-1.54%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-1.78%
|NA
|1.64%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|13.79%
|NA
|5.02%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|20.47%
|NA
|16.68%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|-0.55%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.38%
Tayo Rolls Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|63.50
|
|65.25
|Week Low/High
|60.05
|
|70.00
|Month Low/High
|60.05
|
|80.00
|YEAR Low/High
|48.05
|
|110.00
|All TIME Low/High
|20.48
|
|540.00
