Tayo Rolls Ltd.

BSE: 504961 Sector: Engineering
NSE: TATAYODOGA ISIN Code: INE895C01011
BSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 63.55 0.55
(0.87%)
OPEN

63.70

 HIGH

65.25

 LOW

63.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Tayo Rolls Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Tayo Rolls Ltd.

Tayo Rolls Ltd

Tayo Rolls Ltd (TAYO) promoted by Tata Steel in collaboration with Yodogawa Steel Works and Nissho Iwai Corporation, Japan, to produce steel, steel base and cast iron rolls to meet the cast roll requirement of TISCO and the domestic market. TAYO is India's largest roll producer and has been supplying rolls to all the major integrated steel plants, steel rolling mills, the paper, rubber, textile an...> More

Tayo Rolls Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   65
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -422.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Tayo Rolls Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.08 8.12 -99.01
Other Income 0.05 0.19 -73.68
Total Income 0.13 8.31 -98.44
Total Expenses 4.54 19.39 -76.59
Operating Profit -4.41 -11.08 60.2
Net Profit -7.84 -16.64 52.88
Equity Capital 10.26 10.26 -
Tayo Rolls Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Simplex Casting 154.70 4.46 92.51
Magna Electrocas 169.00 1.65 77.40
Porwal Auto Comp 49.35 -2.28 74.52
Tayo Rolls 63.55 0.87 65.20
Akar Auto 56.35 0.90 60.75
LGB Forge 3.43 -4.99 51.45
Sanghvi Forg. 33.00 0.15 49.14
Tayo Rolls Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.21
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.38
Tayo Rolls Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.29% NA 0.08% -0.88%
1 Month -14.06% NA -1.54% -0.85%
3 Month -1.78% NA 1.64% 0.98%
6 Month 13.79% NA 5.02% 4.34%
1 Year 20.47% NA 16.68% 16.12%
3 Year -0.55% NA 16.74% 18.38%

Tayo Rolls Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 63.50
65.25
Week Low/High 60.05
70.00
Month Low/High 60.05
80.00
YEAR Low/High 48.05
110.00
All TIME Low/High 20.48
540.00

