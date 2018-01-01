JUST IN
TCFC Finance Ltd.

BSE: 532284 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE389D01013
BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 35.00 -0.50
(-1.41%)
OPEN

35.00

 HIGH

35.00

 LOW

35.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan TCFC Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About TCFC Finance Ltd.

TCFC Finance Ltd

TCFC Finance Limited is an India-based company. The Company is in the business of trading and investment. It is an investment company engaged in the business of investments in equity, debt, mutual funds and real estate. The Company is engaged in the trading of securities in equity, both in the cash and future segments, and also participates in initial public offers of companies. It also invests in...> More

TCFC Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   37
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.97
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Aug 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 76.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

TCFC Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 22.44 25.94 -13.49
Other Income -
Total Income 22.44 25.94 -13.49
Total Expenses 21.07 24.9 -15.38
Operating Profit 1.37 1.03 33.01
Net Profit 0.96 0.85 12.94
Equity Capital 10.48 10.48 -
> More on TCFC Finance Ltd Financials Results

TCFC Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sainik Finance 34.75 3.12 37.81
Kailash Auto Fin 0.64 -1.54 37.57
Guj. Credit Corp 15.00 -2.28 37.50
TCFC Finance 35.00 -1.41 36.68
Chokhani Sec. 76.40 0.00 35.91
Saumya Cons 51.95 4.95 35.90
Nivedita Mercant 35.95 0.00 35.63
> More on TCFC Finance Ltd Peer Group

TCFC Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.73
Banks/FIs 3.72
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.44
> More on TCFC Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

TCFC Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.41% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 1.89% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 5.42% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.48% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 4.48% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -2.10% NA 17.24% 19.01%

TCFC Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 35.00
35.00
Week Low/High 35.00
37.00
Month Low/High 33.00
38.00
YEAR Low/High 27.05
50.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
82.00

