TCFC Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 532284
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE389D01013
|BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar
|35.00
|
-0.50
(-1.41%)
|
OPEN
35.00
|
HIGH
35.00
|
LOW
35.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|TCFC Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|35.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|35.50
|VOLUME
|954
|52-Week high
|50.00
|52-Week low
|27.05
|P/E
|9.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37
|Buy Price
|35.00
|Buy Qty
|486.00
|Sell Price
|35.10
|Sell Qty
|13.00
About TCFC Finance Ltd.
TCFC Finance Limited is an India-based company. The Company is in the business of trading and investment. It is an investment company engaged in the business of investments in equity, debt, mutual funds and real estate. The Company is engaged in the trading of securities in equity, both in the cash and future segments, and also participates in initial public offers of companies. It also invests in
TCFC Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|37
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.51
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.97
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Aug 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|76.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.46
Announcement
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
TCFC Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|22.44
|25.94
|-13.49
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|22.44
|25.94
|-13.49
|Total Expenses
|21.07
|24.9
|-15.38
|Operating Profit
|1.37
|1.03
|33.01
|Net Profit
|0.96
|0.85
|12.94
|Equity Capital
|10.48
|10.48
|-
TCFC Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sainik Finance
|34.75
|3.12
|37.81
|Kailash Auto Fin
|0.64
|-1.54
|37.57
|Guj. Credit Corp
|15.00
|-2.28
|37.50
|TCFC Finance
|35.00
|-1.41
|36.68
|Chokhani Sec.
|76.40
|0.00
|35.91
|Saumya Cons
|51.95
|4.95
|35.90
|Nivedita Mercant
|35.95
|0.00
|35.63
TCFC Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
TCFC Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.41%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|1.89%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|5.42%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.48%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|4.48%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-2.10%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
TCFC Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|35.00
|
|35.00
|Week Low/High
|35.00
|
|37.00
|Month Low/High
|33.00
|
|38.00
|YEAR Low/High
|27.05
|
|50.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|82.00
