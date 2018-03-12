JUST IN
TCI Finance Ltd.

BSE: 501242 Sector: Financials
NSE: TCIFINANCE ISIN Code: INE911B01018
BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 26.25 0.05
(0.19%)
OPEN

28.00

 HIGH

28.00

 LOW

25.70
NSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar 26.00 -0.20
(-0.76%)
OPEN

26.85

 HIGH

27.00

 LOW

25.90
About TCI Finance Ltd.

TCI Finance Ltd

Incorporated in the mid-seventies, TCI Finance was promoted by the TCI group. The company is engaged in financial services. It came out with a rights-cum-public issue in Apr.'95, aggregating Rs 25.5 cr. The rights issue was fully subscribed. However, the public issue was under-subscribed. The company has asked the underwriters to honour their underwriting commitments. The adverse market condit...> More

TCI Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   34
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.98
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 35.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

TCI Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.76 2.62 5.34
Other Income 0.02 0.94 -97.87
Total Income 2.78 3.56 -21.91
Total Expenses 0.19 0.27 -29.63
Operating Profit 2.59 3.29 -21.28
Net Profit 0.46 1.18 -61.02
Equity Capital 12.87 12.87 -
TCI Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shriram AMC 58.35 -4.11 35.01
Asit C Mehta Fin 70.00 -3.58 34.65
Pyxis Finvest 30.00 0.00 34.50
TCI Finance 26.25 0.19 33.78
Aryaman Capital 28.05 2.19 33.60
Systematix Corp. 25.40 0.00 33.32
Mudit Finlease 64.30 -4.81 32.73
TCI Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.72
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.01
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.27
TCI Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.38% -11.11% -0.01% -0.94%
1 Month -6.42% -2.80% -1.62% -0.91%
3 Month 1.74% -2.07% 1.55% 0.92%
6 Month 12.42% 6.56% 4.93% 4.28%
1 Year 9.83% 8.11% 16.57% 16.05%
3 Year -28.67% -28.28% 16.64% 18.31%

TCI Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.70
28.00
Week Low/High 25.70
30.00
Month Low/High 25.00
34.00
YEAR Low/High 20.10
37.00
All TIME Low/High 1.75
129.00

