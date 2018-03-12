TCI Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 501242
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: TCIFINANCE
|ISIN Code: INE911B01018
|BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar
|26.25
|
0.05
(0.19%)
|
OPEN
28.00
|
HIGH
28.00
|
LOW
25.70
|NSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar
|26.00
|
-0.20
(-0.76%)
|
OPEN
26.85
|
HIGH
27.00
|
LOW
25.90
|OPEN
|28.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|26.20
|VOLUME
|14303
|52-Week high
|36.70
|52-Week low
|20.10
|P/E
|17.98
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|34
|Buy Price
|26.25
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|26.35
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About TCI Finance Ltd.
Incorporated in the mid-seventies, TCI Finance was promoted by the TCI group. The company is engaged in financial services. It came out with a rights-cum-public issue in Apr.'95, aggregating Rs 25.5 cr. The rights issue was fully subscribed. However, the public issue was under-subscribed. The company has asked the underwriters to honour their underwriting commitments. The adverse market condit...> More
TCI Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|34
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.46
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.98
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|35.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.74
TCI Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.76
|2.62
|5.34
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.94
|-97.87
|Total Income
|2.78
|3.56
|-21.91
|Total Expenses
|0.19
|0.27
|-29.63
|Operating Profit
|2.59
|3.29
|-21.28
|Net Profit
|0.46
|1.18
|-61.02
|Equity Capital
|12.87
|12.87
|-
TCI Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shriram AMC
|58.35
|-4.11
|35.01
|Asit C Mehta Fin
|70.00
|-3.58
|34.65
|Pyxis Finvest
|30.00
|0.00
|34.50
|TCI Finance
|26.25
|0.19
|33.78
|Aryaman Capital
|28.05
|2.19
|33.60
|Systematix Corp.
|25.40
|0.00
|33.32
|Mudit Finlease
|64.30
|-4.81
|32.73
TCI Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
TCI Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.38%
|-11.11%
|-0.01%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-6.42%
|-2.80%
|-1.62%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|1.74%
|-2.07%
|1.55%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|12.42%
|6.56%
|4.93%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|9.83%
|8.11%
|16.57%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-28.67%
|-28.28%
|16.64%
|18.31%
TCI Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|25.70
|
|28.00
|Week Low/High
|25.70
|
|30.00
|Month Low/High
|25.00
|
|34.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.10
|
|37.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.75
|
|129.00
