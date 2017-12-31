JUST IN
TCM Ltd.

BSE: 524156 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE034F01010
BSE 14:00 | 01 Mar 76.40 -4.00
(-4.98%)
OPEN

76.40

 HIGH

76.40

 LOW

76.40
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan TCM Ltd Not listed in NSE
About TCM Ltd.

TCM Ltd

TCM Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 132.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

TCM Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.05 -
Total Income 0.05 -
Total Expenses 0.1 0.14 -28.57
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.14 57.14
Net Profit -0.06 -0.16 62.5
Equity Capital 3.4 3.4 -
> More on TCM Ltd Financials Results

TCM Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Modipon 28.95 1.58 33.52
Lime Chemicals 66.95 -0.81 32.67
Jyoti Resins 71.05 4.95 28.42
TCM 76.40 -4.98 25.98
Dynamic Inds. 84.90 -1.51 25.72
Refex Industries 16.00 -1.23 24.77
Avon Lifescience 9.81 4.92 23.38
> More on TCM Ltd Peer Group

TCM Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.62
Banks/FIs 25.24
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.54
> More on TCM Ltd Share Holding Pattern

TCM Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 15.23% NA 17.24% 19.01%

TCM Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 76.40
76.40
Week Low/High 0.00
76.40
Month Low/High 76.40
76.00
YEAR Low/High 42.00
86.00
All TIME Low/High 1.56
112.00

