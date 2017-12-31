TCM Ltd.
About TCM Ltd.
TCM Ltd
TCM Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|26
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|132.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.58
TCM Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.05
|-
|Total Income
|0.05
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.1
|0.14
|-28.57
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-0.14
|57.14
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.16
|62.5
|Equity Capital
|3.4
|3.4
|-
TCM Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Modipon
|28.95
|1.58
|33.52
|Lime Chemicals
|66.95
|-0.81
|32.67
|Jyoti Resins
|71.05
|4.95
|28.42
|TCM
|76.40
|-4.98
|25.98
|Dynamic Inds.
|84.90
|-1.51
|25.72
|Refex Industries
|16.00
|-1.23
|24.77
|Avon Lifescience
|9.81
|4.92
|23.38
TCM Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
TCM Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|15.23%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
TCM Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|76.40
|
|76.40
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|76.40
|Month Low/High
|76.40
|
|76.00
|YEAR Low/High
|42.00
|
|86.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.56
|
|112.00
