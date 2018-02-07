TCPL Packaging Ltd.
|BSE: 523301
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: TCPLPACK
|ISIN Code: INE822C01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|605.35
|
-5.20
(-0.85%)
|
OPEN
615.05
|
HIGH
620.00
|
LOW
600.00
|NSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|602.05
|
0.10
(0.02%)
|
OPEN
626.00
|
HIGH
626.00
|
LOW
600.05
|OPEN
|615.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|610.55
|VOLUME
|3024
|52-Week high
|735.00
|52-Week low
|486.00
|P/E
|25.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|551
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|626.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|601.95
|VOLUME
|2322
|52-Week high
|748.00
|52-Week low
|523.60
|P/E
|25.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|551
|Buy Price
|602.05
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|603.90
|Sell Qty
|214.00
|OPEN
|615.05
|CLOSE
|610.55
|VOLUME
|3024
|52-Week high
|735.00
|52-Week low
|486.00
|P/E
|25.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|551
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|626.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|601.95
|VOLUME
|2322
|52-Week high
|748.00
|52-Week low
|523.60
|P/E
|25.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|550.87
|Buy Price
|602.05
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|603.90
|Sell Qty
|214.00
About TCPL Packaging Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company in Aug.'87, Twenty-First Century Printers (TCPL) received the certificate of commencement of business in Nov.'87. The company was promoted by Sajjan Jindal, Debasis Chaudhri and members of the Kanoria family. The company came out with a public issue in 1990. The company has facilities to manufacture printed blanks at Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. It ha...> More
TCPL Packaging Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|551
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|23.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|25.90
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|62.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.18
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|224.61
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.70
TCPL Packaging Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|189.35
|161.68
|17.11
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|189.35
|161.68
|17.11
|Total Expenses
|164.87
|133.71
|23.3
|Operating Profit
|24.48
|27.97
|-12.48
|Net Profit
|7.18
|9.63
|-25.44
|Equity Capital
|9.1
|8.7
|-
TCPL Packaging Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Polyplex Corpn
|488.45
|-1.88
|1562.06
|Jindal Poly Film
|338.70
|2.08
|1483.17
|Control Print
|426.15
|-0.93
|695.90
|TCPL Packaging
|605.35
|-0.85
|550.87
|Cosmo Films
|274.45
|-0.38
|533.53
|Everest Kanto
|45.45
|-5.61
|509.95
|Ester Inds.
|57.20
|-2.22
|477.05
TCPL Packaging Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
TCPL Packaging Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.69%
|-2.49%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.14%
|-5.12%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-1.49%
|-5.69%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-4.01%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|6.20%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|29.18%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
TCPL Packaging Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|600.00
|
|620.00
|Week Low/High
|590.00
|
|644.00
|Month Low/High
|590.00
|
|670.00
|YEAR Low/High
|486.00
|
|735.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|780.00
Quick Links for TCPL Packaging:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices