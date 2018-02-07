JUST IN
TCPL Packaging Ltd.

BSE: 523301 Sector: Industrials
NSE: TCPLPACK ISIN Code: INE822C01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 605.35 -5.20
(-0.85%)
OPEN

615.05

 HIGH

620.00

 LOW

600.00
NSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar 602.05 0.10
(0.02%)
OPEN

626.00

 HIGH

626.00

 LOW

600.05
About TCPL Packaging Ltd.

TCPL Packaging Ltd

TCPL Packaging Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Aug.'87, Twenty-First Century Printers (TCPL) received the certificate of commencement of business in Nov.'87. The company was promoted by Sajjan Jindal, Debasis Chaudhri and members of the Kanoria family. The company came out with a public issue in 1990. The company has facilities to manufacture printed blanks at Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

TCPL Packaging Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   551
EPS - TTM () [*S] 23.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 25.90
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   62.50
Latest Dividend Date 01 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.18
Book Value / Share () [*S] 224.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

TCPL Packaging Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 189.35 161.68 17.11
Other Income -
Total Income 189.35 161.68 17.11
Total Expenses 164.87 133.71 23.3
Operating Profit 24.48 27.97 -12.48
Net Profit 7.18 9.63 -25.44
Equity Capital 9.1 8.7 -
> More on TCPL Packaging Ltd Financials Results

TCPL Packaging Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Polyplex Corpn 488.45 -1.88 1562.06
Jindal Poly Film 338.70 2.08 1483.17
Control Print 426.15 -0.93 695.90
TCPL Packaging 605.35 -0.85 550.87
Cosmo Films 274.45 -0.38 533.53
Everest Kanto 45.45 -5.61 509.95
Ester Inds. 57.20 -2.22 477.05
> More on TCPL Packaging Ltd Peer Group

TCPL Packaging Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.04
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 32.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.32
> More on TCPL Packaging Ltd Share Holding Pattern

TCPL Packaging Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.69% -2.49% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.14% -5.12% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -1.49% -5.69% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -4.01% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 6.20% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 29.18% NA 17.24% 19.02%

TCPL Packaging Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 600.00
620.00
Week Low/High 590.00
644.00
Month Low/High 590.00
670.00
YEAR Low/High 486.00
735.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
780.00

