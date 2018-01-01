Techindia Nirman Ltd.
|BSE: 526576
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: TECHIN
|ISIN Code: INE778A01021
|BSE 13:20 | 12 Mar
|9.31
|
-0.14
(-1.48%)
|
OPEN
9.31
|
HIGH
9.31
|
LOW
9.31
|NSE 15:25 | 12 Mar
|9.60
|
-0.25
(-2.54%)
|
OPEN
9.50
|
HIGH
10.00
|
LOW
9.50
About Techindia Nirman Ltd.
Incorporated in 1980 as a private limited company, Nath Seeds became a public limited company in 1987. It belongs to the Nath group promoted by Nandkishor Kagliwal and his associates. The company is one of the largest seed companies, whose activities include research, breeding, production, processing and marketing high-quality hybrid seeds of high-yielding crops (cotton, sunflower, maize, jowar...> More
Techindia Nirman Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-5.05
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.84
Announcement
-
Techindia Nirman Limited - Clarification - Financial Results
-
Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Will Be Held On 14Th Feb 2018.
-
-
-
Techindia Nirman Limited - Clarification - Financial Results
Techindia Nirman Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.04
|25
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-25
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-20
|Equity Capital
|14.33
|14.33
|-
Techindia Nirman Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vas Infra.
|10.21
|-3.41
|14.04
|Wellesley Corp.
|10.25
|-4.65
|13.84
|Mega Nirman
|41.20
|0.00
|13.80
|Techindia Nirman
|9.31
|-1.48
|13.34
|Indo-Global
|20.40
|-2.16
|12.99
|Diggi Multitrade
|11.35
|-8.47
|10.99
|Kaushalya Infra.
|2.63
|0.77
|9.11
Techindia Nirman Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Techindia Nirman Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.09%
|-5.88%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.52%
|-11.93%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-32.59%
|-35.35%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.00%
|7.26%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|119.06%
|146.15%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|152.99%
|146.15%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Techindia Nirman Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.31
|
|9.31
|Week Low/High
|9.30
|
|11.00
|Month Low/High
|9.30
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.01
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.91
|
|140.00
