Techindia Nirman Ltd.

BSE: 526576 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: TECHIN ISIN Code: INE778A01021
BSE 13:20 | 12 Mar 9.31 -0.14
(-1.48%)
OPEN

9.31

 HIGH

9.31

 LOW

9.31
NSE 15:25 | 12 Mar 9.60 -0.25
(-2.54%)
OPEN

9.50

 HIGH

10.00

 LOW

9.50
About Techindia Nirman Ltd.

Techindia Nirman Ltd

Techindia Nirman Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.84
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Techindia Nirman Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.05 0.04 25
Operating Profit -0.05 -0.04 -25
Net Profit -0.06 -0.05 -20
Equity Capital 14.33 14.33 -
Techindia Nirman Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vas Infra. 10.21 -3.41 14.04
Wellesley Corp. 10.25 -4.65 13.84
Mega Nirman 41.20 0.00 13.80
Techindia Nirman 9.31 -1.48 13.34
Indo-Global 20.40 -2.16 12.99
Diggi Multitrade 11.35 -8.47 10.99
Kaushalya Infra. 2.63 0.77 9.11
Techindia Nirman Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.93
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 57.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.42
Techindia Nirman Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.09% -5.88% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.52% -11.93% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -32.59% -35.35% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.00% 7.26% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 119.06% 146.15% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 152.99% 146.15% 17.24% 19.01%

Techindia Nirman Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.31
9.31
Week Low/High 9.30
11.00
Month Low/High 9.30
12.00
YEAR Low/High 4.01
16.00
All TIME Low/High 2.91
140.00

