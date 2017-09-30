Techno Forge Ltd.
|BSE: 522142
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE305I01018
|BSE 12:23 | 02 Nov
|Techno Forge Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Techno Forge Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.07
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.55
|VOLUME
|10600
|52-Week high
|11.07
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Techno Forge Ltd.
Techno Forge Limited is an India-based company. The Company is an organized forged shop. The company's products include ingots, forged flanges, shaft, gear, pinion and rollers, forged tube and pipe fitting, flats and blocks, gear rings, hollow bars, rolls for rolling mills and forge valve body. The company was incorporated in the year 1979 and is based in Ankleshwar, India. During the fiscal y...> More
Techno Forge Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-29.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.37
Announcement
-
Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30/09/2017.
-
Un Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31/12/2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended On December 2017.
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended On September 2017.
-
-
Techno Forge Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.28
|1.23
|85.37
|Other Income
|0.08
|-
|Total Income
|2.36
|1.23
|91.87
|Total Expenses
|2.91
|1.67
|74.25
|Operating Profit
|-0.55
|-0.44
|-25
|Net Profit
|-1.58
|-1.43
|-10.49
|Equity Capital
|4.31
|4.31
|-
Techno Forge Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vybra Automet
|6.00
|2.04
|7.76
|Vishal Malleab.
|27.95
|4.88
|7.55
|Smiths & Founder
|0.60
|3.45
|6.12
|Techno Forge
|11.07
|4.93
|4.77
|Amforge Inds.
|2.95
|4.98
|4.25
|Sh.Ganesh Forg.
|1.56
|-4.88
|1.95
|Aditya Forge
|3.11
|0.00
|1.34
Techno Forge Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Techno Forge Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Techno Forge Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.07
|
|11.07
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.07
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.07
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.07
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|30.00
