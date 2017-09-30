JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Techno Forge Ltd

Techno Forge Ltd.

BSE: 522142 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE305I01018
BSE 12:23 | 02 Nov Techno Forge Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Techno Forge Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 11.07
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.55
VOLUME 10600
52-Week high 11.07
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 11.07
CLOSE 10.55
VOLUME 10600
52-Week high 11.07
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Techno Forge Ltd.

Techno Forge Ltd

Techno Forge Limited is an India-based company. The Company is an organized forged shop. The company's products include ingots, forged flanges, shaft, gear, pinion and rollers, forged tube and pipe fitting, flats and blocks, gear rings, hollow bars, rolls for rolling mills and forge valve body. The company was incorporated in the year 1979 and is based in Ankleshwar, India. During the fiscal y...> More

Techno Forge Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -29.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Techno Forge Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.28 1.23 85.37
Other Income 0.08 -
Total Income 2.36 1.23 91.87
Total Expenses 2.91 1.67 74.25
Operating Profit -0.55 -0.44 -25
Net Profit -1.58 -1.43 -10.49
Equity Capital 4.31 4.31 -
> More on Techno Forge Ltd Financials Results

Techno Forge Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vybra Automet 6.00 2.04 7.76
Vishal Malleab. 27.95 4.88 7.55
Smiths & Founder 0.60 3.45 6.12
Techno Forge 11.07 4.93 4.77
Amforge Inds. 2.95 4.98 4.25
Sh.Ganesh Forg. 1.56 -4.88 1.95
Aditya Forge 3.11 0.00 1.34
> More on Techno Forge Ltd Peer Group

Techno Forge Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.46
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 8.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 51.51
> More on Techno Forge Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Techno Forge Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Techno Forge Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.07
11.07
Week Low/High 0.00
11.07
Month Low/High 0.00
11.07
YEAR Low/High 0.00
11.07
All TIME Low/High 1.00
30.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Techno Forge: