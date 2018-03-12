You are here » Home
» Company
» TechNVision Ventures Ltd
TechNVision Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 501421
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE314H01012
|
BSE
LIVE
10:57 | 12 Mar
|
105.65
|
-2.15
(-1.99%)
|
OPEN
105.65
|
HIGH
105.65
|
LOW
105.65
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
TechNVision Ventures Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|105.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|107.80
|VOLUME
|862
|52-Week high
|265.65
|52-Week low
|105.65
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|66
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|66
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|105.65
|CLOSE
|107.80
|VOLUME
|862
|52-Week high
|265.65
|52-Week low
|105.65
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|66
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|66.35
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About TechNVision Ventures Ltd.
TechNVision Ventures Ltd
Solix Technologies Limited is a pioneer in creating next generation enterprise software companies. The company has been recognized by NASSCOM (National Association of Software & Service Companies) as one of the top 100 IT Innovators in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1980....> More
TechNVision Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
TechNVision Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
> More on TechNVision Ventures Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.18
|16.17
|-12.31
|Other Income
|0.21
|
|-
|Total Income
|14.38
|16.17
|-11.07
|Total Expenses
|14.06
|15.77
|-10.84
|Operating Profit
|0.32
|0.4
|-20
|Net Profit
|0.11
|0.25
|-56
|Equity Capital
|6.28
|6.28
| -
TechNVision Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
TechNVision Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
TechNVision Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.47%
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-17.91%
|NA
|-1.60%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.58%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.96%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|-44.97%
|NA
|16.61%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|270.05%
|NA
|16.67%
|18.30%
TechNVision Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|105.65
|
|105.65
|Week Low/High
|105.65
|
|117.00
|Month Low/High
|105.65
|
|137.00
|YEAR Low/High
|105.65
|
|266.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.66
|
|266.00
Quick Links for TechNVision Ventures: