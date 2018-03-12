JUST IN
TechNVision Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 501421 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE314H01012
BSE LIVE 10:57 | 12 Mar 105.65 -2.15
(-1.99%)
OPEN

105.65

 HIGH

105.65

 LOW

105.65
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan TechNVision Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 105.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 107.80
VOLUME 862
52-Week high 265.65
52-Week low 105.65
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 66
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About TechNVision Ventures Ltd.

TechNVision Ventures Ltd

Solix Technologies Limited is a pioneer in creating next generation enterprise software companies. The company has been recognized by NASSCOM (National Association of Software & Service Companies) as one of the top 100 IT Innovators in India. The company was incorporated in the year 1980....> More

TechNVision Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   66
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

TechNVision Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.18 16.17 -12.31
Other Income 0.21 -
Total Income 14.38 16.17 -11.07
Total Expenses 14.06 15.77 -10.84
Operating Profit 0.32 0.4 -20
Net Profit 0.11 0.25 -56
Equity Capital 6.28 6.28 -
TechNVision Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ASM Technologies 143.00 0.00 71.50
Panoramic Univ. 9.17 -3.37 71.29
Globalspace 61.00 0.00 69.91
Technvision Ven. 105.65 -1.99 66.35
Sphere Global 35.60 -1.79 64.33
Tera Software 49.40 1.02 61.80
Diamond Infosys. 1.52 0.00 61.10
TechNVision Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.32
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 7.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.87
TechNVision Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.47% NA 0.02% -0.95%
1 Month -17.91% NA -1.60% -0.91%
3 Month NA NA 1.58% 0.91%
6 Month NA NA 4.96% 4.27%
1 Year -44.97% NA 16.61% 16.05%
3 Year 270.05% NA 16.67% 18.30%

TechNVision Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 105.65
105.65
Week Low/High 105.65
117.00
Month Low/High 105.65
137.00
YEAR Low/High 105.65
266.00
All TIME Low/High 0.66
266.00

