Techtran Polylenses Ltd.

BSE: 523455 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE020C01016
BSE 13:02 | 12 Jun Techtran Polylenses Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Techtran Polylenses Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Techtran Polylenses Ltd.

Techtran Polylenses Ltd

Techtran Polylenses (TPL) is the first lens-making company in India and amongst the very few worldwide to be awarded the ISO 9002 certification for its lens-manufacturing facility from RWTUV, Germany. TPL was promoted by a group of US-based non-resident Indians in 1987 as a 100% EOU. The company came out with a public issue in Oct.'95 to produce plastic resin-based ophthalmic spectacle lenses (ins...> More

Techtran Polylenses Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*C] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*C] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jun 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*C] 8.49
P/B Ratio () [*C] 0.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Techtran Polylenses Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2016 Mar 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 0.5 5.46 -90.84
Other Income 0.12 0.16 -25
Total Income 0.62 5.61 -88.95
Total Expenses 3.77 7.04 -46.45
Operating Profit -3.15 -1.43 -120.28
Net Profit -3.54 -2.51 -41.04
Equity Capital 15.03 15.03 -
Techtran Polylenses Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RNB Industries 10.45 -3.24 5.33
IO System 3.13 -4.86 5.29
Karnimata Cold 10.25 6.66 5.21
Techtran Poly. 3.43 4.89 5.16
Neelkanth Rock 9.31 -5.00 4.69
Kilburn Off. Aut 6.85 4.74 4.62
Jain Marmo Inds 14.70 5.00 4.60
Techtran Polylenses Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.90
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 40.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.12
Techtran Polylenses Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -80.12% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Techtran Polylenses Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.11
3.43
Week Low/High 0.00
3.43
Month Low/High 0.00
3.43
YEAR Low/High 3.11
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
90.00

