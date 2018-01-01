You are here » Home
Techtran Polylenses Ltd.
|BSE: 523455
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE020C01016
|
BSE
13:02 | 12 Jun
|
Techtran Polylenses Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Techtran Polylenses Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.11
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.27
|VOLUME
|1200
|52-Week high
|3.62
|52-Week low
|3.11
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.11
|CLOSE
|3.27
|VOLUME
|1200
|52-Week high
|3.62
|52-Week low
|3.11
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.16
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Techtran Polylenses Ltd.
Techtran Polylenses Ltd
Techtran Polylenses (TPL) is the first lens-making company in India and amongst the very few worldwide to be awarded the ISO 9002 certification for its lens-manufacturing facility from RWTUV, Germany. TPL was promoted by a group of US-based non-resident Indians in 1987 as a 100% EOU. The company came out with a public issue in Oct.'95 to produce plastic resin-based ophthalmic spectacle lenses (ins...> More
Techtran Polylenses Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Techtran Polylenses Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2016
|Mar 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.5
|5.46
|-90.84
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.16
|-25
|Total Income
|0.62
|5.61
|-88.95
|Total Expenses
|3.77
|7.04
|-46.45
|Operating Profit
|-3.15
|-1.43
|-120.28
|Net Profit
|-3.54
|-2.51
|-41.04
|Equity Capital
|15.03
|15.03
| -
Techtran Polylenses Ltd - Peer Group
Techtran Polylenses Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Techtran Polylenses Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-80.12%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Techtran Polylenses Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.11
|
|3.43
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.43
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.43
|YEAR Low/High
|3.11
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|90.00
Quick Links for Techtran Polylenses: