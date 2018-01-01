Techtran Polylenses Ltd

Techtran Polylenses (TPL) is the first lens-making company in India and amongst the very few worldwide to be awarded the ISO 9002 certification for its lens-manufacturing facility from RWTUV, Germany. TPL was promoted by a group of US-based non-resident Indians in 1987 as a 100% EOU. The company came out with a public issue in Oct.'95 to produce plastic resin-based ophthalmic spectacle lenses (ins...> More