Teesta Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 524204
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE757D01011
|
BSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
31.45
|
-1.65
(-4.98%)
|
OPEN
31.50
|
HIGH
31.50
|
LOW
31.45
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|31.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|33.10
|VOLUME
|150
|52-Week high
|50.50
|52-Week low
|20.60
|P/E
|11.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|31.45
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|31.50
|CLOSE
|33.10
|VOLUME
|150
|52-Week high
|50.50
|52-Week low
|20.60
|P/E
|11.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|31.45
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Teesta Agro Industries Ltd.
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd
Teesta Agro Industries Limited manufactures and sells fertilizers and sulphuric acid in India. Its products include NPK fertilizers, single super phosphate fertilizers, granulated single super phosphate fertilizers, mixture fertilizers, and micronutrients. The company also exports its products primarily to Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.
Teesta Agro Industries Limited was incorporated as a publ...
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|35.76
|25.65
|39.42
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.14
|7.14
|Total Income
|35.91
|25.79
|39.24
|Total Expenses
|34.79
|25.13
|38.44
|Operating Profit
|1.12
|0.66
|69.7
|Net Profit
|0.37
|0.29
|27.59
|Equity Capital
|5.61
|5.61
| -
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.28%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.36%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|39.78%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|35.27%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.45
|
|31.50
|Week Low/High
|31.45
|
|37.00
|Month Low/High
|31.45
|
|43.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.60
|
|51.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|51.00
Quick Links for Teesta Agro Industries: