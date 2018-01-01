JUST IN
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524204 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE757D01011
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.45 -1.65
(-4.98%)
OPEN

31.50

 HIGH

31.50

 LOW

31.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Teesta Agro Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Teesta Agro Industries Ltd.

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd

Teesta Agro Industries Limited manufactures and sells fertilizers and sulphuric acid in India. Its products include NPK fertilizers, single super phosphate fertilizers, granulated single super phosphate fertilizers, mixture fertilizers, and micronutrients. The company also exports its products primarily to Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. Teesta Agro Industries Limited was incorporated as a publ...> More

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.85
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.04
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 153.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 35.76 25.65 39.42
Other Income 0.15 0.14 7.14
Total Income 35.91 25.79 39.24
Total Expenses 34.79 25.13 38.44
Operating Profit 1.12 0.66 69.7
Net Profit 0.37 0.29 27.59
Equity Capital 5.61 5.61 -
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Basant Agro Tech 7.00 0.00 63.42
Shiva Global 62.00 0.49 61.94
Indra Industries 38.00 -5.00 24.62
Teesta Agro Ind. 31.45 -4.98 17.64
Saptak Chem & 14.87 4.94 15.96
M P Agro Inds. 5.23 -4.21 3.03
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.32
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.75
Indian Public 49.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.40
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.28% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.36% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 39.78% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 35.27% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.45
31.50
Week Low/High 31.45
37.00
Month Low/High 31.45
43.00
YEAR Low/High 20.60
51.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
51.00

