Teesta Agro Industries Ltd

Teesta Agro Industries Limited manufactures and sells fertilizers and sulphuric acid in India. Its products include NPK fertilizers, single super phosphate fertilizers, granulated single super phosphate fertilizers, mixture fertilizers, and micronutrients. The company also exports its products primarily to Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. Teesta Agro Industries Limited was incorporated as a publ...> More