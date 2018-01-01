JUST IN
TeleCanor Global Ltd.

BSE: 530595 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE381G01013
BSE 13:28 | 17 Jan TeleCanor Global Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan TeleCanor Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.48
VOLUME 1100
52-Week high 8.82
52-Week low 4.88
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About TeleCanor Global Ltd.

TeleCanor Global Ltd

TeleCanor Global Limited was incorporated in the year 1991. The company is Having worked seamlessly on off-shore software development projects in the US TeleCanor is keen to establish itself in the Indian Market on account of the fact that the Indian market offers enough room to innovate and make value for its shareholders. After having looked around and scrutinizing a lot of business opportun...> More

TeleCanor Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -29.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

TeleCanor Global Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 -
Total Expenses 0.07 0.1 -30
Operating Profit -0.07 -0.08 12.5
Net Profit -0.46 -0.43 -6.98
Equity Capital 11.08 11.08 -
TeleCanor Global Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shreejal Info 1.06 0.00 7.95
Bharatiya Glob. 5.00 -1.96 7.92
Nihar Info Glob. 12.86 4.98 7.91
TeleCanor Global 6.48 0.00 7.38
Amber Fabrics 13.82 -4.95 7.24
Interworld Digi. 0.15 0.00 7.18
Sofcom Systems 17.00 -0.87 7.07
TeleCanor Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 24.94
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.14
Indian Public 60.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.72
TeleCanor Global Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.23% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

TeleCanor Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.48
6.80
Week Low/High 0.00
6.80
Month Low/High 0.00
6.80
YEAR Low/High 4.88
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
55.00

Browse STOCK Companies

