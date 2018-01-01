TeleCanor Global Ltd.
|BSE: 530595
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE381G01013
|BSE 13:28 | 17 Jan
|TeleCanor Global Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|TeleCanor Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.48
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|8.82
|52-Week low
|4.88
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About TeleCanor Global Ltd.
TeleCanor Global Limited was incorporated in the year 1991. The company is Having worked seamlessly on off-shore software development projects in the US TeleCanor is keen to establish itself in the Indian Market on account of the fact that the Indian market offers enough room to innovate and make value for its shareholders. After having looked around and scrutinizing a lot of business opportun...> More
TeleCanor Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-29.63
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.22
Announcement
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Wednesday 14Th February 2018
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 For The Quart
-
-
Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Financial Results For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
TeleCanor Global Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.07
|0.1
|-30
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|-0.08
|12.5
|Net Profit
|-0.46
|-0.43
|-6.98
|Equity Capital
|11.08
|11.08
|-
TeleCanor Global Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shreejal Info
|1.06
|0.00
|7.95
|Bharatiya Glob.
|5.00
|-1.96
|7.92
|Nihar Info Glob.
|12.86
|4.98
|7.91
|TeleCanor Global
|6.48
|0.00
|7.38
|Amber Fabrics
|13.82
|-4.95
|7.24
|Interworld Digi.
|0.15
|0.00
|7.18
|Sofcom Systems
|17.00
|-0.87
|7.07
TeleCanor Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
TeleCanor Global Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.23%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
TeleCanor Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.48
|
|6.80
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.80
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.80
|YEAR Low/High
|4.88
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|55.00
