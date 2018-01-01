Terai Tea Co Ltd

Incorporated on 25 Sep.'73, Terai Tea Company went public in Nov.'94 and was promoted by Ajit Kumar Agarwala. It belongs to the Terai group of companies. The main business of the company is tea plantation, processing, trading and export of tea. It owns Bagdogra Tea Estate having an annual production of 8 lac kgs of tea. In addition, the company has a separate division for marketing of packet te...> More