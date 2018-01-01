Terai Tea Co Ltd.
|BSE: 530533
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE390D01011
|BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|46.70
|
1.95
(4.36%)
|
OPEN
46.85
|
HIGH
46.85
|
LOW
46.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Terai Tea Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|46.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|44.75
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|80.40
|52-Week low
|43.50
|P/E
|83.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32
|Buy Price
|43.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|46.70
|Sell Qty
|299.00
About Terai Tea Co Ltd.
Incorporated on 25 Sep.'73, Terai Tea Company went public in Nov.'94 and was promoted by Ajit Kumar Agarwala. It belongs to the Terai group of companies. The main business of the company is tea plantation, processing, trading and export of tea. It owns Bagdogra Tea Estate having an annual production of 8 lac kgs of tea. In addition, the company has a separate division for marketing of packet te...> More
Terai Tea Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|32
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.56
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|83.39
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|56.84
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.82
Announcement
-
Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The 3Rd Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting And Closure Of Trading Window For Un-Audited Financial For Result Quarter En
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31December 2017
-
-
Terai Tea Co Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|46.58
|32.78
|42.1
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.17
|52.94
|Total Income
|46.84
|32.95
|42.15
|Total Expenses
|44.18
|31.55
|40.03
|Operating Profit
|2.66
|1.4
|90
|Net Profit
|1.18
|0.16
|637.5
|Equity Capital
|6.9
|6.9
|-
Terai Tea Co Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kanco Tea
|105.00
|4.17
|53.76
|Eastern Treads
|87.20
|-3.86
|45.61
|S E Power
|8.74
|-4.90
|35.49
|Terai Tea Co
|46.70
|4.36
|32.13
|Diana Tea
|20.95
|-0.95
|31.42
|M M Rubber
|45.50
|2.02
|22.75
|R J Bio-Tech
|22.00
|2.56
|20.83
Terai Tea Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Terai Tea Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.89%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.86%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.75%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-19.76%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-18.21%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-3.11%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Terai Tea Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|46.70
|
|46.85
|Week Low/High
|44.00
|
|54.00
|Month Low/High
|44.00
|
|56.00
|YEAR Low/High
|43.50
|
|80.00
|All TIME Low/High
|25.25
|
|375.00
