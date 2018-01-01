JUST IN
Terai Tea Co Ltd.

BSE: 530533 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE390D01011
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 46.70 1.95
(4.36%)
OPEN

46.85

 HIGH

46.85

 LOW

46.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Terai Tea Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Terai Tea Co Ltd.

Terai Tea Co Ltd

Incorporated on 25 Sep.'73, Terai Tea Company went public in Nov.'94 and was promoted by Ajit Kumar Agarwala. It belongs to the Terai group of companies. The main business of the company is tea plantation, processing, trading and export of tea. It owns Bagdogra Tea Estate having an annual production of 8 lac kgs of tea. In addition, the company has a separate division for marketing of packet te...> More

Terai Tea Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   32
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 83.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 56.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Terai Tea Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 46.58 32.78 42.1
Other Income 0.26 0.17 52.94
Total Income 46.84 32.95 42.15
Total Expenses 44.18 31.55 40.03
Operating Profit 2.66 1.4 90
Net Profit 1.18 0.16 637.5
Equity Capital 6.9 6.9 -
Terai Tea Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kanco Tea 105.00 4.17 53.76
Eastern Treads 87.20 -3.86 45.61
S E Power 8.74 -4.90 35.49
Terai Tea Co 46.70 4.36 32.13
Diana Tea 20.95 -0.95 31.42
M M Rubber 45.50 2.02 22.75
R J Bio-Tech 22.00 2.56 20.83
Terai Tea Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.18
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 7.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.49
Terai Tea Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.89% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.86% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.75% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -19.76% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -18.21% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -3.11% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Terai Tea Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 46.70
46.85
Week Low/High 44.00
54.00
Month Low/High 44.00
56.00
YEAR Low/High 43.50
80.00
All TIME Low/High 25.25
375.00

