Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd.
|BSE: 522080
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: VULCANENG
|ISIN Code: INE699C01017
About Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd.
Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'63, Vulcan Engineers (VEL) became a public limited company in Oct.'88. A part of the Vulcan group, VEL was promoted by M S Malaney, who is also the current chairman .
The company came out with a public issue in Mar.'89 to set up a design & engineering centre. VEL is into the field of thermal technology, especially industrial furnaces, kilns and...> More
Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2014
|Dec 2013
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.16
|4.1
|-71.71
|Other Income
|0.04
|-0.04
|200
|Total Income
|1.2
|4.06
|-70.44
|Total Expenses
|2.87
|4.02
|-28.61
|Operating Profit
|-1.67
|0.05
|-3440
|Net Profit
|-1.86
|-0.11
|-1590.91
|Equity Capital
|9.5
|9.5
| -
Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd - Peer Group
Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-71.78%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.18
|
|8.58
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.58
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.58
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.58
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|74.00
