JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd.

BSE: 522080 Sector: Engineering
NSE: VULCANENG ISIN Code: INE699C01017
BSE 13:50 | 06 Jun Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 8.18
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.18
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 8.58
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 8.58
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 8.18
CLOSE 8.18
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 8.58
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 8.58
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd.

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'63, Vulcan Engineers (VEL) became a public limited company in Oct.'88. A part of the Vulcan group, VEL was promoted by M S Malaney, who is also the current chairman . The company came out with a public issue in Mar.'89 to set up a design & engineering centre. VEL is into the field of thermal technology, especially industrial furnaces, kilns and...> More

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -4.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2014 Dec 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 1.16 4.1 -71.71
Other Income 0.04 -0.04 200
Total Income 1.2 4.06 -70.44
Total Expenses 2.87 4.02 -28.61
Operating Profit -1.67 0.05 -3440
Net Profit -1.86 -0.11 -1590.91
Equity Capital 9.5 9.5 -
> More on Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd Financials Results

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Galaxy Agrico 35.25 4.91 9.62
Adarsh Plant 8.93 -4.90 8.85
Rolcon Engg. Co. 115.90 1.93 8.81
Terruzzi Fercalx 8.58 4.89 8.15
R J Shah & Co 287.70 5.00 8.06
Ecoboard Inds. 4.50 -0.88 8.02
Hind.Ever.Tools 38.70 -3.01 6.23
> More on Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd Peer Group

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.69
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.78
> More on Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -71.78% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Terruzzi Fercalx India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.18
8.58
Week Low/High 0.00
8.58
Month Low/High 0.00
8.58
YEAR Low/High 0.00
8.58
All TIME Low/High 1.05
74.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Terruzzi Fercalx India: