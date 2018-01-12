TGV Sraac Ltd.
|BSE: 507753
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SREERAYALK
|ISIN Code: INE284B01028
|BSE LIVE 14:46 | 12 Mar
|50.75
|
-1.10
(-2.12%)
|
OPEN
52.25
|
HIGH
53.40
|
LOW
50.15
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|TGV Sraac Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|52.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.85
|VOLUME
|121107
|52-Week high
|89.95
|52-Week low
|21.00
|P/E
|10.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|466
|Buy Price
|50.55
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|50.75
|Sell Qty
|385.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|466
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|52.25
|CLOSE
|51.85
|VOLUME
|121107
|52-Week high
|89.95
|52-Week low
|21.00
|P/E
|10.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|466
|Buy Price
|50.55
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|50.75
|Sell Qty
|385.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.80
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|465.99
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About TGV Sraac Ltd.
Sree Rayalaseema Alkali and Allied Chemicals, the flagship company of TGV Group, manufactures caustic soda, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen and barium sulphate. The company started commercial production in Aug.'88 with an initial installed capacity of 22,440 tpa of caustic soda. Presently the company has the capacity to produce 69500 TPA of caustic soda The company uses Bipolar Membra...> More
TGV Sraac Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|466
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.70
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.80
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|41.26
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.23
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Intimation Regarding Change In The Date Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12.01.2018 Instead Of 10.01.2
TGV Sraac Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|273.39
|224.46
|21.8
|Other Income
|1.71
|1.35
|26.67
|Total Income
|275.1
|225.81
|21.83
|Total Expenses
|224.26
|193.87
|15.68
|Operating Profit
|50.84
|31.94
|59.17
|Net Profit
|10.56
|3.31
|219.03
|Equity Capital
|91.82
|82.86
|-
TGV Sraac Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Punjab Chemicals
|409.65
|3.92
|502.23
|Camphor & Allied
|973.00
|-0.21
|499.15
|Andhra Petrochem
|58.55
|1.56
|497.50
|TGV Sraac
|50.75
|-2.12
|465.99
|DIC India
|498.30
|1.82
|457.44
|Bhageria Indust.
|282.65
|-0.56
|449.98
|Ganesh Benzopl.
|82.10
|-1.44
|425.28
TGV Sraac Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
TGV Sraac Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.31%
|NA
|0.18%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-22.87%
|NA
|-1.44%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-23.05%
|NA
|1.74%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|23.63%
|NA
|5.12%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|139.95%
|NA
|16.79%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|336.00%
|NA
|16.85%
|18.41%
TGV Sraac Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|50.15
|
|53.40
|Week Low/High
|50.15
|
|58.00
|Month Low/High
|50.15
|
|67.00
|YEAR Low/High
|21.00
|
|90.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|95.00
Quick Links for TGV Sraac:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices