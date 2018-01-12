TGV Sraac Ltd

Sree Rayalaseema Alkali and Allied Chemicals, the flagship company of TGV Group, manufactures caustic soda, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen and barium sulphate. The company started commercial production in Aug.'88 with an initial installed capacity of 22,440 tpa of caustic soda. Presently the company has the capacity to produce 69500 TPA of caustic soda The company uses Bipolar Membra...> More