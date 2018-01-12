JUST IN
TGV Sraac Ltd.

BSE: 507753 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SREERAYALK ISIN Code: INE284B01028
BSE LIVE 14:46 | 12 Mar 50.75 -1.10
(-2.12%)
OPEN

52.25

 HIGH

53.40

 LOW

50.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan TGV Sraac Ltd Not listed in NSE
About TGV Sraac Ltd.

TGV Sraac Ltd

Sree Rayalaseema Alkali and Allied Chemicals, the flagship company of TGV Group, manufactures caustic soda, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen and barium sulphate. The company started commercial production in Aug.'88 with an initial installed capacity of 22,440 tpa of caustic soda. Presently the company has the capacity to produce 69500 TPA of caustic soda The company uses Bipolar Membra...> More

TGV Sraac Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   466
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.70
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.80
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

TGV Sraac Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 273.39 224.46 21.8
Other Income 1.71 1.35 26.67
Total Income 275.1 225.81 21.83
Total Expenses 224.26 193.87 15.68
Operating Profit 50.84 31.94 59.17
Net Profit 10.56 3.31 219.03
Equity Capital 91.82 82.86 -
TGV Sraac Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Punjab Chemicals 409.65 3.92 502.23
Camphor & Allied 973.00 -0.21 499.15
Andhra Petrochem 58.55 1.56 497.50
TGV Sraac 50.75 -2.12 465.99
DIC India 498.30 1.82 457.44
Bhageria Indust. 282.65 -0.56 449.98
Ganesh Benzopl. 82.10 -1.44 425.28
TGV Sraac Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.05
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.61
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 35.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.97
TGV Sraac Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.31% NA 0.18% -0.85%
1 Month -22.87% NA -1.44% -0.82%
3 Month -23.05% NA 1.74% 1.01%
6 Month 23.63% NA 5.12% 4.37%
1 Year 139.95% NA 16.79% 16.15%
3 Year 336.00% NA 16.85% 18.41%

TGV Sraac Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 50.15
53.40
Week Low/High 50.15
58.00
Month Low/High 50.15
67.00
YEAR Low/High 21.00
90.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
95.00

