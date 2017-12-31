JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Thacker & Company Ltd

Thacker & Company Ltd.

BSE: 509945 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE077P01034
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 01 Mar 172.00 -8.00
(-4.44%)
OPEN

172.00

 HIGH

172.00

 LOW

172.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Thacker & Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 172.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 180.00
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 319.60
52-Week low 142.50
P/E 220.51
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 172.00
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 172.00
CLOSE 180.00
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 319.60
52-Week low 142.50
P/E 220.51
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 172.00
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Thacker & Company Ltd.

Thacker & Company Ltd

Thacker & Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 220.51
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 81.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Thacker & Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.01 1.12 -9.82
Other Income -
Total Income 1.01 1.12 -9.82
Total Expenses 0.83 0.86 -3.49
Operating Profit 0.18 0.26 -30.77
Net Profit 0.07 0.07 0
Equity Capital 0.11 0.08 -
> More on Thacker & Company Ltd Financials Results

Thacker & Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suncare Traders 36.50 -5.19 20.48
Mihika Indust. 19.80 4.76 19.80
Risa Internatio. 1.22 -1.61 19.46
Thacker & Co. 172.00 -4.44 18.92
Vyapar Inds. 30.50 -4.69 18.70
Chemtech Indust. 16.25 -4.69 18.67
Pincon Lifestyle 6.15 -1.91 18.60
> More on Thacker & Company Ltd Peer Group

Thacker & Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.31
Banks/FIs 7.65
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.88
> More on Thacker & Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Thacker & Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.33% -0.68%
1 Month NA NA -1.28% -0.65%
3 Month 15.32% NA 1.90% 1.18%
6 Month NA NA 5.29% 4.55%
1 Year NA NA 16.97% 16.36%
3 Year NA NA 17.04% 18.62%

Thacker & Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 172.00
172.00
Week Low/High 0.00
172.00
Month Low/High 172.00
180.00
YEAR Low/High 142.50
320.00
All TIME Low/High 1.09
396.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Thacker & Company: