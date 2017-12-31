Thacker & Company Ltd.
|BSE: 509945
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE077P01034
|BSE LIVE 13:54 | 01 Mar
|172.00
|
-8.00
(-4.44%)
|
OPEN
172.00
|
HIGH
172.00
|
LOW
172.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Thacker & Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Thacker & Company Ltd.
Thacker & Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.78
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|220.51
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|81.81
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.10
Announcement
-
Financial Results As On 31.12.2017 Along With Limited Review Reports.
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On December 31 2017
-
Disclosures under Reg.13(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 1992
-
Disclosures under Reg.13(4) 13(4A) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 1992
-
Disclosures under Reg.13(4) 13(4A) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 1992
Thacker & Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.01
|1.12
|-9.82
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.01
|1.12
|-9.82
|Total Expenses
|0.83
|0.86
|-3.49
|Operating Profit
|0.18
|0.26
|-30.77
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.07
|0
|Equity Capital
|0.11
|0.08
|-
Thacker & Company Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Suncare Traders
|36.50
|-5.19
|20.48
|Mihika Indust.
|19.80
|4.76
|19.80
|Risa Internatio.
|1.22
|-1.61
|19.46
|Thacker & Co.
|172.00
|-4.44
|18.92
|Vyapar Inds.
|30.50
|-4.69
|18.70
|Chemtech Indust.
|16.25
|-4.69
|18.67
|Pincon Lifestyle
|6.15
|-1.91
|18.60
Thacker & Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Thacker & Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.33%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.28%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|15.32%
|NA
|1.90%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.29%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.97%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.04%
|18.62%
Thacker & Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|172.00
|
|172.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|172.00
|Month Low/High
|172.00
|
|180.00
|YEAR Low/High
|142.50
|
|320.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.09
|
|396.00
