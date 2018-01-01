JUST IN
Thakkers Developers Ltd.

BSE: 526654 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE403F01017
BSE 15:26 | 19 Feb 85.35 -4.45
(-4.96%)
OPEN

88.00

 HIGH

88.00

 LOW

85.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Thakkers Developers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 88.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 89.80
VOLUME 146
52-Week high 94.95
52-Week low 67.95
P/E 19.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 77
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 85.35
Sell Qty 26.00
About Thakkers Developers Ltd.

Thakkers Developers Ltd

The Company was originally incorporated in the state of Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company, and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and fresh certificates of incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Promoted by Jitendra M. Thakkar and Rajendra M. Thakkar. Engaged in the field of construction of residential premises, complexes, flats, etc.

Thakkers Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   77
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.40
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.40
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   14.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 76.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Thakkers Developers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.27 9.01 -52.61
Other Income 0.07 0.08 -12.5
Total Income 4.34 9.1 -52.31
Total Expenses 3.99 3.54 12.71
Operating Profit 0.35 5.56 -93.71
Net Profit -0.86 4.23 -120.33
Equity Capital 9 9 -
Thakkers Developers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Brahmaputra Inf. 30.00 0.00 87.06
Marg 21.85 3.55 83.29
Prakash Constro. 6.20 -0.32 77.93
Thakkers Develp. 85.35 -4.96 76.82
RDB Realty 43.55 0.00 75.25
Apex Buildsys L 9.19 -0.43 63.04
Unity Infra. 5.18 -4.95 62.63
Thakkers Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.31
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 7.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.38
Thakkers Developers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.26% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -6.21% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Thakkers Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 85.35
88.00
Week Low/High 0.00
88.00
Month Low/High 85.35
91.00
YEAR Low/High 67.95
95.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
223.00

