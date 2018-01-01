You are here » Home
» Company
» Thakkers Developers Ltd
Thakkers Developers Ltd.
|BSE: 526654
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE403F01017
|
BSE
15:26 | 19 Feb
|
85.35
|
-4.45
(-4.96%)
|
OPEN
88.00
|
HIGH
88.00
|
LOW
85.35
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Thakkers Developers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|88.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|89.80
|VOLUME
|146
|52-Week high
|94.95
|52-Week low
|67.95
|P/E
|19.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|77
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|85.35
|Sell Qty
|26.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|77
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|88.00
|CLOSE
|89.80
|VOLUME
|146
|52-Week high
|94.95
|52-Week low
|67.95
|P/E
|19.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|77
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|85.35
|Sell Qty
|26.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|76.82
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Thakkers Developers Ltd.
Thakkers Developers Ltd
The Company was originally incorporated in the state of Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company, and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company and fresh certificates of incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Promoted by Jitendra M. Thakkar and Rajendra M. Thakkar. Engaged in the field of construction of residential premises, complexes, flats, etc.
The Comp...> More
Thakkers Developers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Thakkers Developers Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Thakkers Developers Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.27
|9.01
|-52.61
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.08
|-12.5
|Total Income
|4.34
|9.1
|-52.31
|Total Expenses
|3.99
|3.54
|12.71
|Operating Profit
|0.35
|5.56
|-93.71
|Net Profit
|-0.86
|4.23
|-120.33
|Equity Capital
|9
|9
| -
Thakkers Developers Ltd - Peer Group
Thakkers Developers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Thakkers Developers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.26%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-6.21%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Thakkers Developers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|85.35
|
|88.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|88.00
|Month Low/High
|85.35
|
|91.00
|YEAR Low/High
|67.95
|
|95.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|223.00
Quick Links for Thakkers Developers: