Thakral Services (India) Ltd.

BSE: 509015 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190F01028
BSE LIVE 14:30 | 12 Mar 9.63 0.45
(4.90%)
OPEN

9.63

 HIGH

9.63

 LOW

9.63
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Thakral Services (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Thakral Services (India) Ltd.

Thakral Services (India) Ltd

Thakral Services (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.53
Face Value ()   3
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Thakral Services (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.21 5.69 -26.01
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Income 4.24 5.71 -25.74
Total Expenses 4.36 5.31 -17.89
Operating Profit -0.12 0.4 -130
Net Profit -0.69 0.09 -866.67
Equity Capital 1.17 1.17 -
Thakral Services (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sujana Univ. Ind 0.77 -4.94 13.00
Gorani Inds. 23.10 0.00 12.57
Gujarat Poly 13.50 -4.93 11.54
Thakral Services 9.63 4.90 11.30
Calcom Vision 13.67 -0.07 11.09
Trend Electronic 11.69 -4.96 8.77
Artech Power 5.19 4.85 7.70
Thakral Services (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.57
Thakral Services (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.24% -0.82%
1 Month NA NA -1.38% -0.78%
3 Month NA NA 1.81% 1.05%
6 Month NA NA 5.19% 4.41%
1 Year NA NA 16.87% 16.20%
3 Year -3.99% NA 16.93% 18.46%

Thakral Services (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.63
9.63
Week Low/High 8.34
9.63
Month Low/High 8.34
9.63
YEAR Low/High 5.69
9.63
All TIME Low/High 5.69
83.00

