Thakral Services (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 509015
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190F01028
|
BSE
LIVE
14:30 | 12 Mar
|
9.63
|
0.45
(4.90%)
|
OPEN
9.63
|
HIGH
9.63
|
LOW
9.63
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Thakral Services (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.63
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.18
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|9.63
|52-Week low
|5.69
|P/E
|15.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|9.63
|Buy Qty
|6490.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|9.63
|CLOSE
|9.18
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|9.63
|52-Week low
|5.69
|P/E
|15.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|9.63
|Buy Qty
|6490.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Thakral Services (India) Ltd.
Thakral Services (India) Ltd
Thakral Services (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Thakral Services (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.21
|5.69
|-26.01
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Total Income
|4.24
|5.71
|-25.74
|Total Expenses
|4.36
|5.31
|-17.89
|Operating Profit
|-0.12
|0.4
|-130
|Net Profit
|-0.69
|0.09
|-866.67
|Equity Capital
|1.17
|1.17
| -
Thakral Services (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Thakral Services (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Thakral Services (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.24%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.38%
|-0.78%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.81%
|1.05%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.19%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.87%
|16.20%
|3 Year
|-3.99%
|NA
|16.93%
|18.46%
Thakral Services (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.63
|
|9.63
|Week Low/High
|8.34
|
|9.63
|Month Low/High
|8.34
|
|9.63
|YEAR Low/High
|5.69
|
|9.63
|All TIME Low/High
|5.69
|
|83.00
