Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 514484 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE830D01016
BSE 14:12 | 12 Mar 5.11 -0.21
(-3.95%)
OPEN

5.11

 HIGH

5.11

 LOW

5.11
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd.

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd

Incorporated in 1977 to take over the business of Thambbi Modern Spinners - a partnership firm in existence since 1973 - Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills (TMSL) was promoted by N Ramasamy Udayar, who has also promoted Salem Textiles and Telematics Systems. As a result of the family partition, TMSL is now controlled by R Jagadeesan, the second son of N R Udayar. The company started operations with

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.45 0.52 -13.46
Other Income -
Total Income 0.45 0.52 -13.46
Total Expenses 0.32 0.28 14.29
Operating Profit 0.13 0.24 -45.83
Net Profit -0.29 0.04 -825
Equity Capital 5.76 5.76 -
Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nutech Global 10.00 -4.31 3.20
Suryavanshi Spg. 6.36 4.95 3.12
Simplex Mills 9.98 -4.95 2.99
Thambbi Modern 5.11 -3.95 2.94
Vandana Knitwear 0.27 0.00 2.89
Amit Spinning 0.69 -4.17 2.84
Peeti Securities 7.48 1.91 2.80
Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.97
Banks/FIs 0.25
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.76
Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.11
5.11
Week Low/High 5.11
5.00
Month Low/High 4.40
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.40
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
55.00

