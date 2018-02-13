Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd

Incorporated in 1977 to take over the business of Thambbi Modern Spinners - a partnership firm in existence since 1973 - Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills (TMSL) was promoted by N Ramasamy Udayar, who has also promoted Salem Textiles and Telematics Systems. As a result of the family partition, TMSL is now controlled by R Jagadeesan, the second son of N R Udayar. The company started operations with ...> More