Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 514484
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE830D01016
|
BSE
14:12 | 12 Mar
|
5.11
|
-0.21
(-3.95%)
|
OPEN
5.11
|
HIGH
5.11
|
LOW
5.11
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd.
Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd
Incorporated in 1977 to take over the business of Thambbi Modern Spinners - a partnership firm in existence since 1973 - Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills (TMSL) was promoted by N Ramasamy Udayar, who has also promoted Salem Textiles and Telematics Systems. As a result of the family partition, TMSL is now controlled by R Jagadeesan, the second son of N R Udayar.
The company started operations with ...> More
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.11
|
|5.11
|Week Low/High
|5.11
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.40
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.40
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|55.00
