Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd.

BSE: 501756 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE451E01019
BSE LIVE 12:07 | 16 Nov Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.59
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.88
VOLUME 2550
52-Week high 5.59
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd.

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd.(TESCL), incorporated in 1928, is in the business of manufacturing of Electric Transformers and other Electrical Equipments. The company is also into Contract and Sales business. TESCL has two plants at Hyderabad and Silvassa with an combined installed capacity of 1450000 KVA. Southern Switchgear Ltd., the subsidiary of the company (also a BIFR referred com...> More

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.84
P/B Ratio () [*S] -6.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2014 Jun 2013 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Net Profit -0.01 -0.02 50
Equity Capital 1.99 1.99 -
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Advance Powerin. 2.96 4.96 3.45
KLK Electrical 12.00 4.35 3.18
Cont. Controls 4.19 -4.99 2.58
Thana Electric 5.59 -4.93 1.11
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 4.76
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 24.92
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.11
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.02% -0.92%
1 Month NA NA -1.59% -0.88%
3 Month NA NA 1.58% 0.94%
6 Month NA NA 4.96% 4.31%
1 Year NA NA 16.61% 16.08%
3 Year NA NA 16.67% 18.34%

Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.59
5.59
Week Low/High 0.00
5.59
Month Low/High 0.00
5.59
YEAR Low/High 0.00
5.59
All TIME Low/High 4.61
104.00

