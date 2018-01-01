You are here » Home
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd.
|BSE: 501756
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE451E01019
BSE
LIVE
12:07 | 16 Nov
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.59
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.88
|VOLUME
|2550
|52-Week high
|5.59
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd.
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd.(TESCL), incorporated in 1928, is in the business of manufacturing of Electric Transformers and other Electrical Equipments. The company is also into Contract and Sales business.
TESCL has two plants at Hyderabad and Silvassa with an combined installed capacity of 1450000 KVA.
Southern Switchgear Ltd., the subsidiary of the company (also a BIFR referred com...> More
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd - Financial Results
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd - Peer Group
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.02%
|-0.92%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.59%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.58%
|0.94%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.96%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.61%
|16.08%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.67%
|18.34%
Thana Electric Supply Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.59
|
|5.59
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.59
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.59
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.59
|All TIME Low/High
|4.61
|
|104.00
