The Byke Hospitality Ltd.
|BSE: 531373
|Sector: Services
|NSE: BYKE
|ISIN Code: INE319B01014
|
BSE
15:54 | 12 Mar
|
166.35
|
1.10
(0.67%)
|
OPEN
170.00
|
HIGH
170.00
|
LOW
165.05
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
165.95
|
0.55
(0.33%)
|
OPEN
169.50
|
HIGH
169.50
|
LOW
165.10
|OPEN
|170.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|165.25
|VOLUME
|13114
|52-Week high
|220.70
|52-Week low
|150.25
|P/E
|20.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|667
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|166.35
|Sell Qty
|660.00
|OPEN
|169.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|165.40
|VOLUME
|27102
|52-Week high
|221.90
|52-Week low
|149.50
|P/E
|20.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|667
|Buy Price
|165.35
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|166.40
|Sell Qty
|20.00
About The Byke Hospitality Ltd.
The Byke Hospitality Ltd
The Byke Hospitality Limited, formerly Suave Hotels Limited operates hotels and restaurants in Goa, India. The Company also provides travels and tourism industry services. The company was incorporated in the year 1990.
As of March 31, 2010, the Company operates at three locations Matheran, Rajasthan and Goa with four hotels and resorts operating with different names, which includes Sunshine B...> More
The Byke Hospitality Ltd - Key Fundamentals
The Byke Hospitality Ltd - Financial Results
> More on The Byke Hospitality Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|55.04
|78.7
|-30.06
|Other Income
|0.2
|0.18
|11.11
|Total Income
|55.23
|78.88
|-29.98
|Total Expenses
|32.8
|59.91
|-45.25
|Operating Profit
|22.43
|18.97
|18.24
|Net Profit
|12.36
|10.61
|16.49
|Equity Capital
|40.1
|40.1
| -
The Byke Hospitality Ltd - Peer Group
The Byke Hospitality Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
The Byke Hospitality Ltd - Research Reports
The Byke Hospitality Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.04%
|-3.35%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.99%
|-14.28%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.18%
|1.59%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-8.25%
|-9.34%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-2.20%
|-2.30%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|5.25%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
The Byke Hospitality Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|165.05
|
|170.00
|Week Low/High
|164.80
|
|174.00
|Month Low/High
|164.80
|
|205.00
|YEAR Low/High
|150.25
|
|221.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.15
|
|221.00
Quick Links for The Byke Hospitality: