The Byke Hospitality Ltd.

BSE: 531373 Sector: Services
NSE: BYKE ISIN Code: INE319B01014
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 166.35 1.10
(0.67%)
OPEN

170.00

 HIGH

170.00

 LOW

165.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 165.95 0.55
(0.33%)
OPEN

169.50

 HIGH

169.50

 LOW

165.10
About The Byke Hospitality Ltd.

The Byke Hospitality Ltd

The Byke Hospitality Limited, formerly Suave Hotels Limited operates hotels and restaurants in Goa, India. The Company also provides travels and tourism industry services. The company was incorporated in the year 1990. As of March 31, 2010, the Company operates at three locations Matheran, Rajasthan and Goa with four hotels and resorts operating with different names, which includes Sunshine B...> More

The Byke Hospitality Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   667
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.16
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.61
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

The Byke Hospitality Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 55.04 78.7 -30.06
Other Income 0.2 0.18 11.11
Total Income 55.23 78.88 -29.98
Total Expenses 32.8 59.91 -45.25
Operating Profit 22.43 18.97 18.24
Net Profit 12.36 10.61 16.49
Equity Capital 40.1 40.1 -
The Byke Hospitality Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hotel Leela Ven. 17.50 0.00 1103.46
TajGVK Hotels 154.80 2.04 970.60
Oriental Hotels 44.00 0.34 785.84
The Byke Hospi. 166.35 0.67 667.06
Speciality Rest. 131.65 4.24 618.23
Asian Hotels (N) 281.60 0.21 547.71
Sayaji Hotels 289.55 0.49 507.29
The Byke Hospitality Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.94
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 24.87
Insurance 1.72
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.13
The Byke Hospitality Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
17/11 Centrum Broking Buy 178 PDF IconDetails
25/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 167 PDF IconDetails
The Byke Hospitality Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.04% -3.35% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.99% -14.28% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.18% 1.59% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -8.25% -9.34% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -2.20% -2.30% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 5.25% NA 17.24% 19.01%

The Byke Hospitality Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 165.05
170.00
Week Low/High 164.80
174.00
Month Low/High 164.80
205.00
YEAR Low/High 150.25
221.00
All TIME Low/High 0.15
221.00

