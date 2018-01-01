The Byke Hospitality Ltd

The Byke Hospitality Limited, formerly Suave Hotels Limited operates hotels and restaurants in Goa, India. The Company also provides travels and tourism industry services. The company was incorporated in the year 1990. As of March 31, 2010, the Company operates at three locations Matheran, Rajasthan and Goa with four hotels and resorts operating with different names, which includes Sunshine B...> More