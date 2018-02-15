The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd

Incorporated in 1986, Hi-Tech Gears (HTGL) manufactures automotive gears and shafts at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, mainly for Hero Honda Motors (HHML). Over a period of time, it has acquired additional equipments to cater to the requirement of gears and shafts for HHML and other original equipment manufacturers. Its other clients are Maruti Udyog, Shriram Honda Power Equipment and Escorts. The company is ...> More