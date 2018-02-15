JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd.

BSE: 522073 Sector: Auto
NSE: HITECHGEAR ISIN Code: INE127B01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 423.25 13.20
(3.22%)
OPEN

411.70

 HIGH

433.95

 LOW

411.65
NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar 430.00 17.05
(4.13%)
OPEN

413.05

 HIGH

430.00

 LOW

412.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 411.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 410.05
VOLUME 1546
52-Week high 601.90
52-Week low 292.10
P/E 27.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 794
Buy Price 423.25
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 411.70
CLOSE 410.05
VOLUME 1546
52-Week high 601.90
52-Week low 292.10
P/E 27.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 794
Buy Price 423.25
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd.

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd

Incorporated in 1986, Hi-Tech Gears (HTGL) manufactures automotive gears and shafts at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, mainly for Hero Honda Motors (HHML). Over a period of time, it has acquired additional equipments to cater to the requirement of gears and shafts for HHML and other original equipment manufacturers. Its other clients are Maruti Udyog, Shriram Honda Power Equipment and Escorts. The company is ...> More

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   794
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.86
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.61
Book Value / Share () [*S] 105.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 124.57 93.83 32.76
Other Income 3.8 1.89 101.06
Total Income 128.38 95.71 34.13
Total Expenses 107.93 84.17 28.23
Operating Profit 20.44 11.54 77.12
Net Profit 7.44 3.25 128.92
Equity Capital 18.77 18.77 -
> More on The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd Financials Results

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pricol Ltd 89.85 4.23 851.78
Rane Brake Lin. 1017.00 2.42 804.45
Harita Seating 1032.80 0.41 802.49
The Hi-Tech Gear 423.25 3.22 794.44
Auto.Corp.of Goa 1206.55 3.58 774.61
Alicon Cast. 575.75 -3.58 769.20
PPAP Automotive 518.50 -0.47 725.90
> More on The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd Peer Group

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.30
Banks/FIs 0.16
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.78
> More on The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd Share Holding Pattern

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.03% -2.46% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.94% -5.41% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.03% -16.63% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 18.39% 18.03% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 42.22% 44.30% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 37.64% 36.44% 17.24% 19.02%

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 411.65
433.95
Week Low/High 395.00
437.00
Month Low/High 395.00
475.00
YEAR Low/High 292.10
602.00
All TIME Low/High 1.88
602.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for The Hi-Tech Gears: