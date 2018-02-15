The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd.
|BSE: 522073
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: HITECHGEAR
|ISIN Code: INE127B01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|423.25
|
13.20
(3.22%)
|
OPEN
411.70
|
HIGH
433.95
|
LOW
411.65
|NSE LIVE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|430.00
|
17.05
(4.13%)
|
OPEN
413.05
|
HIGH
430.00
|
LOW
412.85
About The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd.
Incorporated in 1986, Hi-Tech Gears (HTGL) manufactures automotive gears and shafts at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, mainly for Hero Honda Motors (HHML). Over a period of time, it has acquired additional equipments to cater to the requirement of gears and shafts for HHML and other original equipment manufacturers. Its other clients are Maruti Udyog, Shriram Honda Power Equipment and Escorts. The company is ...> More
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|794
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|15.19
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.86
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.61
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|105.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.03
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|124.57
|93.83
|32.76
|Other Income
|3.8
|1.89
|101.06
|Total Income
|128.38
|95.71
|34.13
|Total Expenses
|107.93
|84.17
|28.23
|Operating Profit
|20.44
|11.54
|77.12
|Net Profit
|7.44
|3.25
|128.92
|Equity Capital
|18.77
|18.77
|-
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pricol Ltd
|89.85
|4.23
|851.78
|Rane Brake Lin.
|1017.00
|2.42
|804.45
|Harita Seating
|1032.80
|0.41
|802.49
|The Hi-Tech Gear
|423.25
|3.22
|794.44
|Auto.Corp.of Goa
|1206.55
|3.58
|774.61
|Alicon Cast.
|575.75
|-3.58
|769.20
|PPAP Automotive
|518.50
|-0.47
|725.90
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.03%
|-2.46%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.94%
|-5.41%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.03%
|-16.63%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|18.39%
|18.03%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|42.22%
|44.30%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|37.64%
|36.44%
|17.24%
|19.02%
The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|411.65
|
|433.95
|Week Low/High
|395.00
|
|437.00
|Month Low/High
|395.00
|
|475.00
|YEAR Low/High
|292.10
|
|602.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.88
|
|602.00
