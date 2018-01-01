JUST IN
The Ramco Cements Ltd.

BSE: 500260 Sector: Industrials
NSE: RAMCOCEM ISIN Code: INE331A01037
BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar 730.40 5.00
(0.69%)
OPEN

728.00

 HIGH

735.55

 LOW

725.00
NSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 731.65 5.75
(0.79%)
OPEN

730.00

 HIGH

738.00

 LOW

725.80
About The Ramco Cements Ltd.

The Ramco Cements Ltd

Madras Cements (MCL), a flagship company of the Ramco group, is a major player in the blended cement category in south India. The company was incorporated in the year 1957. MCL is the sixth largest cement producer in the country and the second largest in South India. The Company undertook to replace the 4 cement mills at its Ramasamyraja Nagar Works, which were 20 years old, by a single new `Co...> More

The Ramco Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17,208
EPS - TTM () [*S] 24.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.58
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   300.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 161.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

The Ramco Cements Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1056.36 943.25 11.99
Other Income 5.16 21.49 -75.99
Total Income 1061.52 964.74 10.03
Total Expenses 821.07 668.45 22.83
Operating Profit 240.45 296.29 -18.85
Net Profit 122.74 151.88 -19.19
Equity Capital 23.56 23.81 -
The Ramco Cements Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ambuja Cem. 233.60 -0.64 46384.78
ACC 1525.05 -0.59 28638.91
Dalmia Bhar. 2799.95 2.24 24961.55
The Ramco Cement 730.40 0.69 17208.22
Century Textiles 1181.60 4.34 13198.47
OCL India 1284.95 3.55 7311.37
J K Cements 995.05 -1.14 6958.38
The Ramco Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.75
Banks/FIs 2.34
FIIs 13.89
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 16.48
Indian Public 13.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.88
The Ramco Cements Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
03/08 Reliance Securities Buy 688 PDF IconDetails
03/08 Motilal Oswal Buy 536 PDF IconDetails
25/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 556 PDF IconDetails
20/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 492 PDF IconDetails
The Ramco Cements Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.26% -1.44% -0.02% -0.96%
1 Month -1.00% 2.92% -1.64% -0.92%
3 Month 4.12% 5.42% 1.54% 0.90%
6 Month -1.32% 0.95% 4.91% 4.26%
1 Year 16.58% 16.04% 16.56% 16.03%
3 Year 127.40% 119.22% 16.62% 18.29%

The Ramco Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 725.00
735.55
Week Low/High 720.00
746.00
Month Low/High 693.45
755.00
YEAR Low/High 616.00
840.00
All TIME Low/High 0.38
840.00

