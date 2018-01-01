The Ramco Cements Ltd

Madras Cements (MCL), a flagship company of the Ramco group, is a major player in the blended cement category in south India. The company was incorporated in the year 1957. MCL is the sixth largest cement producer in the country and the second largest in South India. The Company undertook to replace the 4 cement mills at its Ramasamyraja Nagar Works, which were 20 years old, by a single new `Co...> More