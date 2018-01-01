The Ramco Cements Ltd.
|BSE: 500260
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: RAMCOCEM
|ISIN Code: INE331A01037
|BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar
|730.40
|
5.00
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
728.00
|
HIGH
735.55
|
LOW
725.00
|NSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar
|731.65
|
5.75
(0.79%)
|
OPEN
730.00
|
HIGH
738.00
|
LOW
725.80
|OPEN
|728.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|725.40
|VOLUME
|3498
|52-Week high
|839.95
|52-Week low
|616.00
|P/E
|29.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17,208
|Buy Price
|730.00
|Buy Qty
|543.00
|Sell Price
|732.45
|Sell Qty
|57.00
|OPEN
|730.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|725.90
|VOLUME
|145292
|52-Week high
|831.00
|52-Week low
|617.75
|P/E
|29.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17,208
|Buy Price
|731.65
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|732.00
|Sell Qty
|7.00
|OPEN
|728.00
|CLOSE
|725.40
|VOLUME
|3498
|52-Week high
|839.95
|52-Week low
|616.00
|P/E
|29.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17,208
|Buy Price
|730.00
|Buy Qty
|543.00
|Sell Price
|732.45
|Sell Qty
|57.00
|OPEN
|730.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|725.90
|VOLUME
|145292
|52-Week high
|831.00
|52-Week low
|617.75
|P/E
|29.58
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17208.22
|Buy Price
|731.65
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|732.00
|Sell Qty
|7.00
About The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Madras Cements (MCL), a flagship company of the Ramco group, is a major player in the blended cement category in south India. The company was incorporated in the year 1957. MCL is the sixth largest cement producer in the country and the second largest in South India. The Company undertook to replace the 4 cement mills at its Ramasamyraja Nagar Works, which were 20 years old, by a single new `Co...> More
The Ramco Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|17,208
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|24.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.58
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|300.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.42
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|161.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.51
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
The Ramco Cements Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
The Ramco Cements Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
The Ramco Cements Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1056.36
|943.25
|11.99
|Other Income
|5.16
|21.49
|-75.99
|Total Income
|1061.52
|964.74
|10.03
|Total Expenses
|821.07
|668.45
|22.83
|Operating Profit
|240.45
|296.29
|-18.85
|Net Profit
|122.74
|151.88
|-19.19
|Equity Capital
|23.56
|23.81
|-
The Ramco Cements Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ambuja Cem.
|233.60
|-0.64
|46384.78
|ACC
|1525.05
|-0.59
|28638.91
|Dalmia Bhar.
|2799.95
|2.24
|24961.55
|The Ramco Cement
|730.40
|0.69
|17208.22
|Century Textiles
|1181.60
|4.34
|13198.47
|OCL India
|1284.95
|3.55
|7311.37
|J K Cements
|995.05
|-1.14
|6958.38
The Ramco Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
The Ramco Cements Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|03/08
|Reliance Securities
|Buy
|688
|Details
|03/08
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|536
|Details
|25/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|556
|Details
|20/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|492
|Details
The Ramco Cements Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.26%
|-1.44%
|-0.02%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-1.00%
|2.92%
|-1.64%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|4.12%
|5.42%
|1.54%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-1.32%
|0.95%
|4.91%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|16.58%
|16.04%
|16.56%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|127.40%
|119.22%
|16.62%
|18.29%
The Ramco Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|725.00
|
|735.55
|Week Low/High
|720.00
|
|746.00
|Month Low/High
|693.45
|
|755.00
|YEAR Low/High
|616.00
|
|840.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.38
|
|840.00
Quick Links for The Ramco Cements:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices